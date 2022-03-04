In a bid to reinforce its commitment to address unmet health needs, regional leaders from Pfizer in Africa and the Middle East region (AfME) have announced plans to deliver breakthroughs to more patients across the region, leading with a treatment for Migraine set to be out in May 2022. The product will be for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults.

Its other plans include more phase I and II clinical trials in South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries to bolster research and develop infrastructure within the region and launch over fifty products by the end of the year. The leading biopharmaceutical company aims to build on its record-setting 2021 – thanks to its industry-leading products and innovation pipeline across its six therapeutic areas: vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, internal medicine,anti-infectives, sterile injectables, and rare diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, and Pfizer is out to prove they are up for the challenge. In 2021, Pfizer pledged to provide two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low and middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022 – at least one billion doses each year. “We have fulfilled this pledge for 2021. And as of February 6, 2022, we have delivered more than 1.1 billion doses to 101 low and middle-income countries. When it comes to our novel COVID-19 antiviral treatment (Paxlovid), we expect to produce 120 million treatment courses in 2022, depending on the global need,” Patrick Van der Loo, Regional President of Pfizer AfME, said.

Paxlovid is now available in many countries in the Middle East, and discussions are ongoing with other local governments leaders. Pfizer is currently collaborating with BioNTech to develop mRNA vaccines and other breakthrough medicines. Together, they plan to continue the battle against COVID with vaccines and protease inhibitors. This includes testing different versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and a potential next-gen oral COVE treatment beyond Paxlovid. The company is also in talks with governments across the region to roll out new vaccines, depending on how swift the conclusions are.

Although the company plans to continue leading the COVID-19 prevention and care, it also intends to launch more than 50 products this year to address unmet needs and critical public health challenges across the region. According to Patrick van der Loo, the company aims to raise the bar in science and patient impact in the region. In 2021, Pfizer delivered medicines (excluding vaccines) to more than 4.1 million patients across Africa and the Middle East. The current goal is to increase patient access by more than 45% in 2022.

“In addition to the 100 breakthroughs available in the region to support patients across six therapeutic areas – vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, internal medicine, rare diseases, anti-infectives, and sterile injectables – we are planning to have over fifty product launches this year,” said Van der Loo.

Pfizer is also working towards placing affordability at the heart of its business. Last year, the company supported over 4,500 patients suffering from various oncology, inflammatory, and rare diseases through its 30 access programs in 11 countries across the region. “We are aspiring to launch more than five new programs, in addition to expanding some of our current ones to include new treatments in 2022. Our hope for this year is to support the lives of over 10,000 patients across AfME,” said Van der Loo.

Pfizer also reinstated its commitment to driving health equity across the region, hoping to support the lives of over 10,000 patients in 2022 through its access programs. This would be through affordability programs for those who cannot afford their medicines, including enrollment models and flexible payment options.

Researches and collaborations

According to Yasser El Dershaby, Vice President and Regional Medical Lead at Pfizer AfME, Patients and innovations are the driving force behind all the company’s actions. “At Pfizer in AfME, our pipeline is highly attuned to the needs of patients in the region. We also stay laser-focused on clinical excellence and local R&D efforts,” said El Dershaby.

In 2021, Pfizer generated data in 44 publications, 20 non-interventional studies (NIS), and 18 clinical trials across the AfME. “In Saudi Arabia alone, we have collaborated with research centres to conduct phase II and III clinical trials in haemophilia, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis,” El Dershaby noted. This year, the team plans to introduce more Phase I and II clinical trials in health centres in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf countries. “We are seeking even stronger collaborations with healthcare professionals, communities, and governments to ensure greater access to our breakthroughs,” said van der Loo.

Apart from its collaboration with BioNTech to develop an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer is partnering with Beam Therapeutics to develop treatments for three rare diseases: central nervous system, muscular, and liver diseases. Another collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics to license lipid nanoparticle technology on a non-exclusive basis, as well as a research collaboration with Codex DNA to license synthetic DNA technology.

Leveraging local innovation and growth

Pfizer is also leveraging innovation to place itself as a key catalyst in health and socioeconomic growth across the region. The company continues to lead new programs in partnership with governments to create a nurturing environment for sustainable investments. The programs include the cultivation and training of the next-generation workforce, enhancement of local R&D capability, appropriate technology transfer, and increased clinical trial efforts.

Pfizer has joined forces with the Biovac consortium to train South African healthcare professionals to produce Pfizer’s pneumococcal conjugate vaccine locally. After Pfizer’s workforce development regiment and full technology transfer are complete, there would be an expanded program on immunization. The program would result in more than a million babies being treated annually with Pfizer’s product. To date, Pfizer has invested $24.5 million, with an additional $33.8 million expected over the coming years to ramp up production. With unparalleled capabilities for high-quality manufacturing at scale within the region, the team intends to move at the speed of science without sacrificing quality or safety.