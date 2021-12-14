The prevalence of road crashes involving motorists and passengers in Nigeria has risen to worrisome heights in recent times. Amongst other causes of this is the human factor; one of which lies in driving under the influence, also known as drunk driving. Recent records of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, indicate that 101 persons have died while 625 sustained different degrees of injuries in road crashes in Lagos between January to August 2021. Beyond this, there has also been a record of 5,320 road crashes (Road Traffic Crashes) and 2,471 deaths nationwide, just in the first half of 2021.

Sadly, the thousands of lives that are lost every year include breadwinners, parents, siblings, children, family members and friends. One of the organizations championing the cause for ‘Safe Roads’ today is Pernod Ricard Nigeria. This organization deemed it fit to initiate the campaign tagged “Safe Roads” to combat alcohol misuse among motorists. In demonstrating their commitment, Pernod Ricard Nigeria kickstarted the “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign initiative with a sensitization program, targeting the commercial drivers at the Ojota New Garage bus park Lagos on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

Representatives of Pernod Ricard Nigeria sensitized commercial drivers at the park on the dangers of drinking and driving, especially as more people commute intra/interstate for the festive season celebrations. Members of the NURTW and drivers present were also educated on the factors that affect how alcohol is processed in the body, the amount of alcohol in popular drinks, and the time it takes for the body to process a unit of alcohol. They also examined statistics of accidents caused by drunk driving and the fatality rates.

Speaking at the event, Sola Oke, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa, stated that as an organisation, they are committed to ensuring that consumers understand the need for responsible drinking and the dangers associated with drinking and driving.

This initiative embarked on by Pernod Ricard Nigeria traces back to the organisation’s Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap under its Responsible Hosting pillar, which aims to ensure that its customers understand the need for responsible drinking, as well as the dangers associated with alcohol misuse. The Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap is in direct support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard Group has been applauded as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its valuable contribution to the SDGs, making them the only wine & spirits company to receive this accolade.

Pernod Ricard maintains that conviviality and pleasure are defeated by excesses, and thus strives to educate on responsible drinking. The organization actively persuades society that the lives and livelihood of people must be safeguarded through responsible practices, and as such, Pernod Ricard is committed to tackling the harmful use of alcohol, which fully supports the World Health Organization’s goal of reducing harmful drinking by 10 per cent worldwide by 2025.

This standpoint spurred the sensitization campaign which was implemented in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). In addition, representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), all came together in support of the initiative.

The Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa, Mr Sola Oke, expressed his gratitude for the support and collaboration from all regulatory bodies in attendance, and the key officials who graced the campaign with their presence.

Being a subsidiary of the no. 2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits and holding one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, the organization is well known for its iconic alcoholic brands which include Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm champagnes.