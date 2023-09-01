Distinguished luxe gold trader and visionary Patrick Mensah has been awarded the prestigious title of “Africa CEO of the Year” at the 6th Burj CEO Award Gala in Athens and Turkey, solidifying his position as an industry leader and trailblazer in the world of gold commerce.

The Burj CEO Award, often referred to as the “Oscars” of the business world, recognizes outstanding business leaders for their exceptional contributions to the global economy. Rotated annually in different countries, The Burj CEO Awards brings together exceptional business leaders and organizations worldwide, creating a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and inspiration. The recognition of Mensah’s achievements on this international stage highlights his influence within the African continent and worldwide.

Underpinning the importance of the award, Ms Sarah Dong, Managing Partner, CEO Clubs Network disclosed, “The Burj CEO Awards celebrated its 6th edition by recognizing exceptional entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and business leaders from around the world. The dazzling event took place aboard a luxurious Mediterranean cruise, sailing from Greece to Turkey from August 22 to 27, 2023. Sponsored by Go Turkey, a global online trading platform (GTC) and Stars on Board, the ceremony was graced by Doro Manzi, the Captain of Norwegian Jade. This prestigious occasion acknowledged remarkable individuals and organizations across a diverse array of over 50 categories.”

While receiving the award, Patrick Mensah said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Africa CEO of the Year award at the 6th Burj CEO Awards by the CEO Club Network. This recognition reflects on the hard work of my team and our dedication to ethical business practices. It motivates us to continue our commitment to excellence and sustainable growth in the industry. This award also speaks to the confidence that our partners and clients have in our services just as it motivates us to continuously strive for excellence. We are committed to delivering the highest level of satisfaction and value to you. My gratitude goes to the CEO Club Network for organizing this prestigious event and for recognizing the efforts of leaders across Africa. They have provided an invaluable networking opportunity among international players across divides bridging the gap between Middle East and African communities in the UAE.”

With a career spanning over a decade as the CEO of Wallstreet Investments, Mensah wields profound influence in the gold trading sector. His commitment to excellence and innovative practices earned him widespread respect, garnering numerous accolades, such as the Titans of Africa Awards 2022 and Brainz Global Awards 2023. Additionally, Mensah proudly holds a prestigious position within the Forbes Council.

Mensah has always been dedicated to preeminence in the gold trading domain. Since its launch in 2013, his luxury gold trading business has traded over 5 billion USD worth of gold, a testament to his ability to successfully navigate the complexities of the gold market. This recent accolade highlights his leadership and influence within the investment domain and celebrates his broader contributions to the entrepreneurial landscape.

As the company enters a new phase, Mensah and his team plan to unveil a series of innovative initiatives that will further elevate the luxury gold trading sector. “Our team has been diligently working on refining our product offerings, exploring new market opportunities, and enhancing the overall customer experience,” the company’s spokesperson disclosed.

About Patrick Mensah

Patrick Mensah is a distinguished luxe gold trader and visionary renowned for his profound influence in the world of gold commerce. With over a decade as the CEO of Wallstreet Investments, he has earned recognition for his leadership, innovation, and commitment to ethical business practices. Established in 2013 in Dubai, UAE, the company continues to thrive under his dynamic leadership.

About Burj CEO Award

The Burj CEO Award, known as the “Oscars” of the business world, is an esteemed annual global business award ceremony celebrating exceptional business leaders and organizations for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the economy. Since its inception in 2016, the Burj CEO Awards recognized over 200 business leaders and organizations for their business success. The awards ceremony is accompanied by the Burj CEO Summit, where leaders share knowledge and best practices and discuss future trends and challenges.