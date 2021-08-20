Rooomxix, a retail streetwear fashion brand dedicated to redefining street fashion in Africa, recently received a $1,500,000 investment led by Patricia, Africa’s largest Bitcoin trading company. The funding is expected to help the fashion brand expand across the country.

Patricia and Rooomxix have been in conversation since 2019 and have had a few collaborations in the past. However, the latest investment further deepens their partnership. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, CEO Patricia, said, “the fashion industry, especially the high streetwear niche holds untapped opportunities for brands like Rooomxix. This new funding will allow Rooomxix to ramp up its expansion plans in Nigeria, delving deep into technology, expanding inventory for the online stores to service Africa.”

In a meeting with Agbodje in April, Gbenga Adeyefa (CEO) and Fortune Spurgeon (Creative Director) of Rooomxix reached an agreement for this financial commitment. According to Adeyefa, Rooomxix confidence in securing the new funding is backed by a burgeoning industry and enormous potential in streetwear in Nigeria and Africa. “Our goal is to accelerate Africa’s transition into the global fashion scene through high street wears…,” he said.

Rooomxix

Rooomxix has been in business since July 2018, making high streetwear more affordable and accessible in Africa. Presently the price of their products ranges between N18,000 – N40,000. As a sign of its commitment to its expansion campaign following the funding, the fashion house launched a new website and introduced 16 new brand ambassadors, including ace video director TG Omori, Newton Utere, and Priscilla Ojo. According to Spurgeon, Creative Director of Roomxix, the choice of these influencers as the brand’s new faces was appropriate given the brand’s current direction.

Nigeria’s fashion industry

With a primarily teeming young population, Nigeria is home to Africa’s fastest-growing fashion industry. The fashion industry encompasses the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, retailing, advertising, and promotion of all types of apparel.

Globally, the fashion industry is worth over $2.5 trillion, with Africa’s share estimated at less than one per cent of that total. Meanwhile, Euromonitor suggests that the Sub-Saharan fashion market is worth $31 billion, with Nigeria accounting for 15 per cent ($4.7 billion) of the $31 billion. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s fashion industry has grown 17 per cent since 2010.

The industry’s growth can be attributed to several factors, including the emergence of exceptional designers and brands. Creative brands are producing appealing wear as designers introduce unconventional approaches to making state-of-the-art designs and clothes through traditional craft.

Ashluxe, a contemporary luxury brand inspired by the influence of 90s rap and highlife music, is an example of one of these emerging creative brands. Celebrities such as Davido, Toke Makinwa, Bonang Matheba, Sarah Langa, Zlatan Ibile, and Naira Marley have all been spotted wearing the brand.

More designers include Kenneth Ize, who modernized the use of Aso Oke, a fabric made by the Yoruba from the South Western part of Nigeria, to create highly sought after men’s suit and scarves; Emmy Kasbit, who championed the use of Akwete, a unique handwoven fabric made by the Igbo of southeastern Nigeria, in his collection; and Bubu Ogisi who embraced the use of Damboyo and Madakare that are native to the Hausa Fulani of northern Nigeria in the ancient dying pits of Maitsudau, Kano in the north of Nigeria.

What Rooomxix’ funding would mean in the fashion industry

The term funding has become commonplace in our daily news, particularly as a result of the rapid growth of startups on the African continent. It would not be incorrect to classify Nigeria as a forerunner in terms of startup funding. According to Techpoint Africa’s Nigerian Startup Funding Report for the first quarter of 2021, Nigerian tech startups raised $219 million, nearly tripling the total of Q1 2018, Q1 2019, and Q1 2020. Fintech startups received more than 90 per cent of the funding.

Rooomxix funding led by Patricia is an unusual occurrence in both the fintech and fashion industries. The collaboration, influenced by the perceived potential of the fashion industry, would serve as a model for other indigenous fashion brands and startup investors to work together to expand Nigeria’s already thriving fashion industry. It is not incorrect to say that Rooomxix and Patricia have blazed a trail that will most likely be followed by numerous fashion brands and startups in Nigeria.

Written by Adekunle Agbetiloye