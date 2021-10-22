Rising Crypto and alternative finance technology firm, Patricia technologies continue to lead the new wave of innovation and disruption within the global alternative finance space as they partner AMPLIFY 2021. AMPLIFY is a new fellowship program created to celebrate and endorse diverse rising stars across the Fintech ecosystem. The program is an offshoot of Money 20/20 – the biggest and globally recognized fintech and money platform.

As partners of the AMPLIFY 2021 program, Patricia will sponsor the Flagship “Ones to Watch” segment and will also attend the Money 20/20 USA conference, booked for 24th to 27th of October 2021 in Las Vegas. The brand will showcase its groundbreaking innovations and future-forward solutions.

Money 20/20 is arguably the world’s leading, premium content, sales and networking platform for the global money ecosystem. The conference brings together the largest gathering of tech founders, fintech geeks, hackers, entrepreneurs and investors in one space, featuring in-depth analytics, inspirational speakers, world-class insight and networking opportunities. Money20/20 promises the clearest and most distinctive focus on what’s next across the world of payments, fintech and financial services.

In more exciting news, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, founder and CEO Patricia Technologies has been selected, among the likes of Ambika Sharma of U.S Bank, Chris Lavato, founder of SOON, as cohort member of the inaugural AMPLIFY program. This lineup is made up of the biggest minds and brightest innovators within their respective fields – spanning financial services and fintech including entrepreneurs and founders of colour. Hanu and the 14 cohort members selected for this inaugural program will be globally recognized by Money 20/20 as ‘Ones to Watch’ in finance.

This is another milestone for tech founders of African origin, but for Hanu and the Patricia brand, this comes naturally as a brand globally known for doing the most, pushing boundaries and providing future-forward solutions to everyday problems. The AMPLIFY partnership and Money 20/20 recognition serve as another stepping stone for Patricia to further push its global proposition of making Crypto easy.