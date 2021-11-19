Page Financials has emerged as the Most Innovative Consumer Lender of The Year at the
BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards which held over the
weekend making it its third consecutive win in the category.
The BAFI Awards organised by one of West Africa’s most authoritative media organisations,
brings together and celebrates exceptional financial institutions across Banks and non-bank
The recent event marks the 9th edition of the BAFI Awards annual event.
Page Financials also emerged winner in the Non-Bank CEO of the year category as a
testament to the quality of its leadership.
The Awards received by Page Financials are in recognition of her strategic and innovative
approach to customer problem-solving in the consumer lending space, which has directly
contributed to the company’s steady growth over the years. In a year when businesses and
even the most stable economies of the world are struggling to rebound from the hash
impact of COVID-19, the company has continually set a pace in the financial services
industry by putting customers’ needs above everything and innovating through service
delivery.
Commenting on the awards, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Page Financials; Dr Adewale
Olawoyin (SAN) said that: “it is a thing of joy to have been recognized by The BAFI awards. I
dedicate this award to our staff for their commitment, doggedness, creativity and very
outstanding talents. It is in the talents of our staff that the institution has continued to build
dynamic competencies and capabilities that are driving innovation in our business.”
The CEO of Page Financials, Mr Segun Akintemi while receiving the awards on behalf of the
Board and management, expressed joy over the recognition, stressing that receiving
recognitions consecutively for three years in such areas as Innovation and Responsiveness –
which are the crux of the Institution’s relationship with customers is proof of the strategic
effectiveness and directorial leadership of our Board and Management. He also expressed
his gratitude to the Institution’s teeming customers for their support which has enabled the
Bank to prove to the market what it can deliver.
In 2020, Page was recognized at the 8th edition of the BAFI Awards event as the Consumer
Credit Brand of The Year and the Most Innovative Consumer Lender of The Year. Page
Financials has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian financial services industry
through superior service offerings, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.
The Institution has remained a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the
deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of channels that ensures
convenience, speed within a secure environment.