Page Financials has emerged as the Most Innovative Consumer Lender of The Year at the

BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards which held over the

weekend making it its third consecutive win in the category.

The BAFI Awards organised by one of West Africa’s most authoritative media organisations,

brings together and celebrates exceptional financial institutions across Banks and non-bank

The recent event marks the 9th edition of the BAFI Awards annual event.

Page Financials also emerged winner in the Non-Bank CEO of the year category as a

testament to the quality of its leadership.

The Awards received by Page Financials are in recognition of her strategic and innovative

approach to customer problem-solving in the consumer lending space, which has directly

contributed to the company’s steady growth over the years. In a year when businesses and

even the most stable economies of the world are struggling to rebound from the hash

impact of COVID-19, the company has continually set a pace in the financial services

industry by putting customers’ needs above everything and innovating through service

delivery.

Commenting on the awards, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Page Financials; Dr Adewale

Olawoyin (SAN) said that: “it is a thing of joy to have been recognized by The BAFI awards. I

dedicate this award to our staff for their commitment, doggedness, creativity and very

outstanding talents. It is in the talents of our staff that the institution has continued to build

dynamic competencies and capabilities that are driving innovation in our business.”

The CEO of Page Financials, Mr Segun Akintemi while receiving the awards on behalf of the

Board and management, expressed joy over the recognition, stressing that receiving

recognitions consecutively for three years in such areas as Innovation and Responsiveness –

which are the crux of the Institution’s relationship with customers is proof of the strategic

effectiveness and directorial leadership of our Board and Management. He also expressed

his gratitude to the Institution’s teeming customers for their support which has enabled the

Bank to prove to the market what it can deliver.

In 2020, Page was recognized at the 8th edition of the BAFI Awards event as the Consumer

Credit Brand of The Year and the Most Innovative Consumer Lender of The Year. Page

Financials has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian financial services industry

through superior service offerings, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

The Institution has remained a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the

deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of channels that ensures

convenience, speed within a secure environment.