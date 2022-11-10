OctaFX has launched CFD trading on stocks with an impressive offering of 150 individual stocks of major world companies.

On Monday, 7 November 2022, the global broker OctaFX announced the launch of CFD trading on stocks. These 150 new assets listed on 16 stock exchanges around the world made an impressive contribution to the already existent 80 CFD instruments, including currencies, commodities, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies.

The list of stocks includes some of the most notable names, such as Apple, Tesla, BMW, Airbus, and Amazon, as well as other major companies from the U.S., Japan, Singapore, the U.K., Europe, and Australia. The leverage for the stock CFDs is 1:20. OctaFX will charge no commission for trading or holding leveraged positions overnight. Apart from that, the broker will pay dividends to traders with open stock orders.

“It is an important move for us as a broker. With growing interest in the stock market and its major opportunities for portfolio diversification, we simply had to add this wide range of instruments to our CFD offering. With the impact stock prices have on the world economy and their strong connection to political and economic events, this also opens up room for broader fundamental analysis and trading decisions—both short and long—based off of it,” the OctaFX press office remarked.

As part of the campaign promoting the launch of stock trading, the broker announced that it would randomly select fifteen traders out of those trading on stocks before 1 December and give them prizes from a pool of 10,000 USD. The winners will be announced on OctaFX’s YouTube channel on 6 December.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 50 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award from World Finance and the 2022 ‘Best Global Broker Asia’ award from International Business Magazine.