In an event celebrating the successful conclusion of its 2023 Community Development Projects and Health Outreach Programs, the Oando/Energia Joint Venture (JV) marked extensive efforts to improve the well-being of its host communities. Themed “Building a Healthy Community,” the 2023 health outreach initiative covered communities, including Obodougwa, Umusam, Umusadege, Isumpe, and Ogbeani.

The commissioning, held in Ebendo community, had in attendance the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Vincent Oyibode. He commended Energia/Oando JV for executing multi-billion projects aimed at the growth and development of the seven oil-producing communities in Ndokwa West Council of the State.

The commissioned projects included the construction and furnishing of the Okpala-Uku Palaces, Ebendo Secondary School, the 1.7km Obodougwa internal road, a 10-apartment corps members’ lodge, and the construction of Azunze/Azagba Phase 1 road, among others, in Emu-Ebendo, Obodougwa, Umusam-Ogbe, Isumpe, Ogbeani, Ogbole, and Umusadege communities.

Oyibode highlighted the exceptional performance of the Oando/Energia JV in uplifting local development, expressing gratitude to both partners for meeting their social responsibility mandates. “I want to thank you for providing what the people need to develop their communities”, he stated.

Crediting the success of the Community Development Projects to collaborative efforts between the oil companies and host communities, Oyibode emphasized that Oando/Energia has aligned with the State Government’s mission for meaningful development and scholarships. In addition, he cautioned oil-producing communities against disrupting oil company activities, urging the resolution of internal issues locally to avoid hindering community development.

The Managing Director of Energia Limited, Mr. Chidi Egonu, highlighted the company’s commitment to community development over the past 14 years, stating their philosophy is to grow the community in tandem with the company.

Representing the Chief Operating Officer of Oando Energy Resources, Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, was Asset Manager, Oando Energy Resources Mr. Seyi Fowora, who stressed the company’s commitment to making communities better than how they found them. He emphasized that these projects are a legacy for the future, ensuring socio-economic development through job creation and increased local capacity.

Also commenting, the Chairman of Ebendo Community Development Association (ECDA), Mr. Godwin Ozonor, commended the Oando/Energia JV for funding and executing projects that have transformed the Ebendo community and urged the swift completion of the ongoing 1.397km road construction.

Ogbuefi Anslem Oyibo, the Obodougwa community counterpart, applauded the oil companies for executing much-needed projects and highlighted that their initiatives have contributed to education and community development. He mentioned the community’s appreciation for the scholarship offered to 38 higher institution students and funds provided to over 100 youths and women to run their micro-credit schemes.