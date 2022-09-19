Apple is a popular retail brand known for its production of personal computers, smartphones, related hardware, and software like music. Apple produces gift cards to replace credit and debit cards as a form of payment, just like many other well-known top retail chains. They include Apple Store and iTunes gift cards that can be used to buy or simply sell products online for Nigerian Naira.

Selling gift cards has turned into a bizarre activity in Nigeria as a result of the growing number of con artists posing as exchange platforms online. It is advised that you conduct some research on any trading platform you want to use in order to safeguard yourself against such ripoff artists. As of now, the best site to sell gift cards in Nigeria is Nosh.

Nosh is the top gift card exchange platform because it offers customers the best rates, secure transactions, round-the-clock customer service, and quick transactions. Additionally, Nosh is dedicated to providing its customers with a simple trading experience in Nigeria. I can promise you that Nosh offers an exceptional user experience that stands out when compared to similar platforms.

What is an apple gift card?

An Apple Gift Card is a prepaid card loaded with a certain amount of money and can be redeemed through any Apple store or website for credit. Apple gift card credit can be used to purchase sophisticated laptops like Macbooks, iPhone, music, games, and downloadable software. If you own an Apple gift card either as a buyer or gift recipient and are interested in selling an apple gift card for naira instead of redeeming it, that is an easy thing to achieve.

How much is a $100 Apple gift card in Nigeria?

The Nigerian gift card market is based on the supply and demand for cards in the country. As a result, the value changes according to the supply and demand for gift cards. When there is a strong demand for a gift card and a low supply, its value is high. Due to a growing supply and limited demand, gift cards will be available at low prices. On the Nosh app, regular gift cards are, however, available for sale at affordable prices. Currently in Nigeria, a $100 Apple gift card costs 33,000 naira for a physical card and 31,000 naira for an e-code card.

How much is a $50 Apple gift in Nigeria?

It is challenging to track trends because gift card exchange rates are not always constant. For this reason, a gift card calculator will be helpful in figuring out the exchange rates for all gift cards. On the Nosh platform, you may verify the current value of any gift card using a gift card rate calculator. You are not obliged to pay anything in order to utilize it because it is free to use. Additionally, you can learn the value of your dollar Apple gift cards.

In Nigeria, the best site to sell your Apple gift card is Nosh, the most preferred platform by gift card holders. With Nosh, you are given the privilege to take full charge of your gift card trading experience by allowing you to exchange your Apple gift card. Not just that, Nosh guarantees customers to receive payments instantly and without stress. Nosh now values a $50 Apple gift card at 15,500 naira (e-code) and 16,500 naira (physical Apple store gift card). Visit the Nosh website or download the nosh app immediately to get started.

Why should you trade on Nosh?

There are a lot of benefits associated with trading gift cards on the Nosh app. They include:

Swift transaction speed

Swift transaction speed is one distinctive feature that sets Nosh apart from other gift card providers. It is commendable how quickly nosh.ng redeems. The majority of transactions take about 5 minutes to complete. Because of this, Nosh is highly respected and trusted.

Good rates

When selling Apple, Google Play, Amazon, or any other gift card for naira, trading with the top site is always the wisest course of action. When compared to other sites, Nosh offers amazing prices. Your Apple gift card has a decent monetary value.

Easy transaction

The Nosh platform makes it easy to convert your gift card to cash. Trading is simple, and the site is simple to use. Even as a newbie, you got nothing to worry about.

Friendly agents

Nosh agents are very friendly and trustworthy. They are always ready to meet the needs of their customers regarding exchanging or redeeming gift cards for cash.

Safe transaction

Are you hesitant to start trading? There is nothing to be afraid about for you. On the platform, everything is under control.

Guaranteed payment

The certainty of receiving their money is the top concern for each gift card trader. Nosh guarantees you not just your payment but as quickly as possible.

Readily Available customer support

At Nosh, you can be rest assured of 24/7 quality customer support from a top-notch team.

How to sell Apple gift cards on Nosh

Go to nosh.ng or download the mobile app on Playstore or Appstore . Search “nosh” on any of the two and then click install.

Sign up for an account. The process is straightforward. Ensure you sign up if this is your first time and log in later with your correct details.

Click Apple Gift Card on the first page. You can swipe the gift card image or just select it from the drop-down list.

Tap the button below the text that says “Click here to begin”

Proceed to the next page and then select the subcategory of your Steam gift card.

Enter the amount of the gift card you want to sell and also select the currency you want to be paid e.g naira

Continue to upload the gift card picture or input the ecode as the case may be

Click on “Sell”. You will be notified after the trade has been confirmed. Proceed by clicking on “Submit”.

In conclusion

The guide above should have provided sufficient information regarding the ideal way to sell Apple gift cards in Nigeria. No matter how much your Apple gift card or other gift cards are worth, you can quickly swap them, benefit from easy transactions, and get paid right away. The best website in Nigeria to convert Apple gift cards to local currency is Nosh.ng. On Nosh, you may exchange and convert all of your gift cards at any time.