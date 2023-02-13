Most gift card traders have this question in mind; which platform is the best to sell gift cards in Nigeria? Maybe you’ve been curious too. In this piece, I will recommend the best platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria in 2023. Continue reading!

The invention of gift cards in Nigeria has undergone several development stages. The growth of e-commerce and digital gifting contribute immensely to the popularity of gift cards in Nigeria.

Many businesses in Nigeria are tapping into the gift card market and leveraging it to push brand awareness. People purchase gift cards to enjoy a seamless online purchase or as gifts on special occasions. Not just that, gift cards are also converted to cash.

Nosh is the most trusted and best platform to trade gift cards in Nigeria. The exchange of gift cards in Nigeria over the years has had its challenges. But with innovative platforms like Nosh, gift card trading is smooth and seamless.

Where to sell gift cards in Nigeria

The best platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria is Nosh. Wondering where to enjoy the best worth of your gift card? Sell gift cards in Nigeria at the best rates with Nosh.

Nosh is a reputable and secure platform dedicated to making gift card trading seamless. Not just the website, there is a mobile application available for users to sell gift cards on the go.

The mobile app is user-friendly and easy to navigate with little or no guidance. You can sell your gift cards including the Amazon gift card, Razer Gold gift card, PlayStation gift card, and others.

The transparency the brand works with is top-notch, whenever you trade your gift card, you will get credited almost immediately. You can withdraw your money in naira, cedis, or dollars.

Features of the best platform to sell gift cards

Here is a list of the features of the best platform to sell your gift cards. Interestingly, Nosh is an embodiment of the following features.

User-friendly interface Top-notch security Dependable and smooth transactions Instant cash payment Best Rates 24/7 Customer service support

User-friendly interface

The Nosh website and mobile app were built with a very simple user interface that you can easily navigate. The user interface design is flexible enough for every user to understand how to trade even without instructions. Whenever you hop on the Nosh website, you can trade your gift card with no headache.

Top-notch security

The security ensured on the Nosh platform is hundred per cent. You have nothing to fear when it comes to trading your gift cards on the platform. Your personal details, card information, and money are safe. There is 2FA on the platform to protect you from any security threat. Nosh remains the best trading platform to ensure top-notch security for its users.

Dependable and smooth transaction

Users of the Nosh platform boast of reliable and smooth transactions whenever they trade. From the point where you indicate the gift card you want to trade to the point where you are credited, it’s a smooth process. You can also track your transaction history in the wallet section on the Nosh website or application. There are no charges attached to any withdrawal carried out on the platform.

Instant cash payment

Many gift card traders are scared of losing their money due to the rise in gift card scams. On the Nosh platform, you have the freedom to withdraw your money immediately after a successful trade. Once you input your card information and upload the gift card’s image, the transaction will be processed.

Best gift card rates

Nosh offers the best rates possible for each gift card compared to its competitors. In search of the best rate for your gift card? Then, you should deal with Nosh. There is a certain section tagged “Highest Rates” on the Nosh platform where you can easily see the list of gift cards with the highest rate at that moment. It is also recommended to always check the rate of a gift card before you exchange it. The feature to get that done is called the gift card rate calculator which is available on the Nosh platform. To discover the current rate for your gift card, use the rate calculator.

A new feature that allows you to set rate alerts is also available on Nosh.

List of gift cards with high rates in Nigeria

The list below contains the top gift cards with the highest rates in Nigeria.

Steam Gift Card Amazon Gift Card iTunes Gift Card Razer Gold Gift Card Google Play Gift Card American Express Gift Card EBay Gift Card Nordstrom Gift Card Macy’s Gift Card Footlocker Gift Card

How to sell gift cards online in Nigeria

Step-by-step guide on how to sell gift cards in Nigeria on the Nosh platform:

Visit the Nosh website . Alternatively, simply download the mobile app . Create an account on the Nosh website /app and sign in. Scroll to the left-hand corner of the page and click on “Gift Cards” Tap on the “Sell Giftcards” section. Select the name of the gift card you want to sell. Choose the subcategory below it. Enter the amount of the gift card. Upload the gift card’s image. Complete your trade by swiping the action button below the page.

Conclusion

Gift card exchange can safely be a side hustle in Nigeria. Many youths already tap into the space and enjoy its output. The proper way to get the worth of your gift card is to exchange it with an ideal platform. As discussed, Nosh remains the best platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria in 2023. All you need to do is to sign up on the platform and gain access to the best trading experience.

