On Wednesday, 3 March 2021, the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria reached an agreement at a meeting with Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, to resume the movement of cattle and food items from Northern to Southern Nigeria.

Reassuring the press of the commitment of the union, the governor noted that “in order for us not to continue to have this hardship across the country to lift the ban on food and livestock transportation to the south.”

The restriction of the movement of food and livestock from the North was imposed after the union criticised the government’s failure to address the alleged killings of its members in parts of the country. It was forced to stop trailers transporting cows, tomatoes, onions, pepper, grains and other commodities leaving a border town in Niger State to the southern part of the country.

Read more: Premium Times