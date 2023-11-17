The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) is thrilled to invite nominations for the 12th edition of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards 2023, in line with our tradition of honouring deserving Africans and people of African descent. Nominations are now open and will close on November 30, 2023.

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards is Africa’s premier vote-based endorsement, reserved annually for the leading Africans who are contributing towards promoting the continent’s progress, and positively altering Africa’s perceived negative image. It has a 2-step selection process which provides a unique opportunity for Africans from all over the world to be part of the process of selecting winners for the various categories of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards.

The call for nomination therefore sets the stage for the series of activities that culminate in the gathering of Africa’s finest leaders from all walks of life; while the second step is a call for voting for the nominees in an online poll which will be on the African Leadership Magazine website. The winners of the ALM Persons of the Year Awards for the year 2023 will be formally presented with the awards at the ALM Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony 2024, which will be held on February 23 – 24, 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a country that occupies a strategic position as the headquarters of the African Union (AU).

Some past winners of the ALM Persons of the Year Awards include Sudanese Businessman Mo Ibrahim, Founder of the Ibrahim Prize for Leadership (2012); H.E. Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (2013); H.E. JakayaKikwete, former President of Tanzania (2014); H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria (2015); Mr Mo Dewji, Tanzanian Businessman and Philanthropist (2016); H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda (2017); H.E. John Magufuli, former President of Tanzania (2018); Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (2019); Dr TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation (2020); H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi (2021); and H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone (2022).

The categories open for the 2023 edition of the ALM Persons of the Year are:

The African of the Year — This recognition is open to an African whose actions have positively impacted the continent in the year under review, helped shape their immediate society, and whose work inspires Afro-positivism globally.

African Female Leader of the Year — This recognition is open to an African woman who has defied the odds and risen above the patriarchal systems in the continent to positively affect the continent or influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields.

African Political Leader of the Year — Open to an African, whose contribution has immensely contributed to deepening democracy and democratic values in the continent.

African Educationist of the Year — This award is open to an African whose contribution to the growth of education, and deepening knowledge has been second to none in the year under review. It is also reserved for a member of the academic whose research or policy has contributed to shaping their country’s economic growth and development.

Africa Peace & Security Leader of the Year — Open to defence and security heads across the continent, with visible strides in protecting lives and property in their countries and the larger society. Nominees are also expected to subscribe to high standards of personal accountability in pursuing their vision.

African Industrialist of the Year — Open to an African whose actions, policies, and business have helped create jobs for Africans in the year under review.

African Philanthropist of the Year — This recognition is open to an African who has given more to support a charitable cause, social justice and promote social good.

ALM Emerging African Leader of the Year — Open for persons between the ages of 18-42; Young persons of African descent, making a difference globally via diverse sectors such as business, IT, entertainment, sports, etc., remaining a positive role model and re-defining creativity, resilience; hard work and ingenuity of the continent’s young people.

African Public Sector Leader of the Year — This recognition is open to Heads of Government institutions that combine political leadership presence with a technocratic approach, exemplifying excellence, integrity and transparency to address the needs of the populace, as well as drive change, policy innovation, extraordinary value and exceptional leadership.

African Public Health Champion of the Year — This award is open to individuals who are making outstanding contributions to public health in Africa, by protecting and promoting the well-being of the people of Africa and building strong healthcare systems and infrastructures at the community and national levels.

How do I make a nomination?

Nomination for anyone, some or all of the categories may be sent through the following channels:

By email to [email protected]. By direct messages (DM) to any of our social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn using the hashtag #ALMPOTY2024.

Nominations should clearly state the full names of nominees and the category of nomination and should be accompanied by supporting evidence, detailing the relevant achievement of the nominees (2-3 pages) in the form of documents, online links, videos, etc. Nominations should also have the contact details of either or both the nominating person and nominee so contact may be made for supporting evidence of claims if needed.

Who can make a nomination?

Africans and friends of Africa from across the globe Self-nomination is allowed. Organizations can also make nominations.

Make your submission today!

About African Leadership Magazine

The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited, which has committed the last 16 years to promoting impactful leadership on the continent and promoting African opportunities globally through an ecosystem of quality Afro-positive content, Africa trade facilitation and market entry solutions, Afro-centric communities and business networking platforms, as well as through public sector training and consulting.