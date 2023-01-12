The OML 83 and 85 NNPC/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (‘the JV’) has concluded a medical outreach which targeted 8 communities in Bayelsa state including Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana. The JV carried out this activity as part of its corporate social responsibility programs aimed at improving the socioeconomic well-being of people within its host communities.

The outreach which took place between the 3rd – 8th of December, 2022 was carried out by 62 medical doctors and other healthcare professionals. The program provided free preventive, referral and curative medical services to over 2,200 people across the targeted communities. Beneficiaries received free medication for malaria, diabetes, high blood pressure and various forms of optical ailments. The outreach resulted in the issuance of free deworming medication, six hundred and ninety-two pairs (692) pairs of prescription eyeglasses and thousand two hundred (1200) mosquito nets to residents of the 8 communities.

Commenting on the initiative, the Group General Manager, of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NIUMS), a subsidiary of NNPC Limited, Bala Wunti stated, “NNPC Limited is a socially responsible business and for us at NIUMS, while our primary responsibility is to ensure that the government’s investments are protected, we are also driven by partnerships to improve Nigerians’ lives. For social interventions, our vision is to continue to operate in an ethical and sustainable manner, whilst dealing with any environmental and social impacts occasioned by our activities. We believe that this outreach program will go a long way in addressing health challenges in the community. On behalf of the Management of NNPC Limited, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government, and our partner FIRST E&P for driving this program.”

Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, General Manager, of Corporate Services at FIRST E&P said, “As an organization, we believe that understanding and addressing the needs of communities where we operate is an important part of maintaining a successful and sustainable business. Across Africa, health improvement continues to be a major pillar for driving socio-economic growth. We conducted this program in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, ‘To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’, and with this intervention, we seek to ensure that our stakeholder communities benefit from our presence in a meaningful way”.

The Chairman Council of Chiefs, Koluama II, and a beneficiary of the outreach, Chief Godfrey Goli lauded the JV for the program which he said has benefitted the lives of many in the communities.

“I’m so grateful to the visionaries of this outreach. The positive impact of the program has been felt among members of the communities. The outreach has transformed lives through the provision of quality medical advice, general wellness education, and provision of free medication to treat the ailments of many in the community”.

One of the beneficiaries, Ebimene Orunimighe who spoke on behalf of the residents and who got a free pair of prescription glasses after his eyes were duly examined by medical experts lauded the outreach, saying that it was of immense benefit to his community. He said, “we thank the JV for its conscious efforts in helping our people”.

It would be recalled that in November 2022, the JV carried out an intervention to support communities devastated by a flood in Bayelsa State with the donation of relief materials worth N170 million naira. Over 24,000 internally displaced people whose homes and farms had been flooded received aid from the intervention.

About FIRST E&P

FIRST E&P is a leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) company with maximum delivery capacity across the upstream oil and gas value chain, including drilling, well completion, well testing, and production operations.

Established in 2011, the company officially commenced operations in 2012, achieved its first oil production from the Anyala field within OML 83 on October 21, 2020, and recorded its first export lifting on January 10, 2021. The company currently produces over 40,000 bbl/d and remains focused on growing its daily production to 60,000 bbl/d. For more information, visit the website https://first-epdc.com