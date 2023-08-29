Nimbus Media Ltd, a pioneer destination out-of-home advertising company, has partnered with FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBNHoldings Plc, to announce a strategic partnership for the Nimbus Aid Project. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to empowering women-led businesses by providing them with advertising and marketing support to enhance their brand visibility and credibility.

FBNQuest is partnering with Nimbus Media on this initiative to empower 40 women-led businesses. Through this collaboration, these businesses will receive tailored advertising and marketing support to amplify their market reach and solidify their brand reputation.

Wale Adegoke, CEO of Nimbus Media, and the Convener of the Nimbus Aid Project, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with FBNQuest marks a significant milestone for the Nimbus Aid Project. By combining our expertise and resources, we can uplift women-led businesses, foster economic growth, and contribute to a more inclusive business landscape.”

Funke Shobanjo, Head of Strategy and Transformation at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, shared her perspective on the collaboration. “FBNQuest is committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable growth and women’s empowerment,” she said. The partnership with Nimbus Media on the Nimbus Aid Project aligns seamlessly with our corporate responsibility and sustainability (CR&S) commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, gender diversity and inclusion, and socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Women-led SMEs in Nigeria encounter diverse challenges in the business landscape. Gender inequality and limited access to capital often hinder growth and innovation. Moreover, the struggle to access new markets beyond local boundaries limits growth prospects for many women-led SMEs.

Addressing these challenges is central to the Nimbus Aid Project’s mission, and successful SMEs will gain access to marketing and brand-building resources to drive their business growth.

Established in 2016, the Nimbus Aid Project has supported businesses and social impact organisations to harness the power of nationwide outdoor advertising on Nimbus Media screens. In 2022, the project extended its reach to support ten women-led businesses, each receiving N2 million worth of advertising support, enhancing their market exposure and access.

Interested women-led businesses are invited to apply for the 2023 edition of the Nimbus Aid Project by visiting https://www.nimbus.com.ng/nimbus-aid-project. The deadline for applications is September 8, 2023.