Nigeria’s short let industry, estimated to be worth nearly a billion dollars in operational value, is taking a slice of the hospitality business in terms of the volume and value of transactions it is taking away from traditional hotels.

In March 2021, data according to Statista put the average occupancy rate of Nigerian hotels at 47.5 per cent. In the same year, a survey across three of Nigeria’s busiest cities shows the average occupancy rate for short let apartments increased from 54.6 per cent to 76.3 per cent in just three years.

This data has shown a massive increase in the acceptance and utilisation of short let homes, compared to conventional hotels by Nigerians who desire quality service at every point in time. Significantly, there has been an increase in short-term rentals for those seeking luxury away from the confines of their own home. Here are five of the best short let apartments in Nigeria:

1677 Mayfair Apartments, Victoria Island

Nestled in the upscale end of the popular Victoria Island, Lagos, 1677 Mayfair Apartments is the definition of luxury and comfort for anyone who desires a special treat. The 1677 Mayfair Apartments offer serviced and fully furnished luxury short and extended stay accommodations with premium hotel facilities and services.

The facility is the perfect accommodation for families, businesses, corporate groups, expatriates stays, holidays and relocation. Created for discerning travellers who desire privacy and the very best of services, the 1677 Mayfair Apartments has spacious apartments providing visitors with an experience of a lifetime.

These very magnificent and contemporary fully serviced apartments in Victoria Island consists of 10 apartment units, eight 3-bedroom apartments, and two 2-bedroom penthouses, all with modern furnishings. The 1677 Mayfair Apartments was built on a strong foundation inspired by colonial architectural design for expatriates and now redesigned to meet the needs of today’s modern finishing for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

The 1677 Mayfair Apartments is no different from living in central London’s rated 5-star apartments, offering proximity to the best bars, restaurants and nightclubs Lagos Island has to offer.

Tranquil Duplex By Casa Nomads, Lekki

Short let apartments in Lekki phase 1 don’t get better than this minimalist 2-bedroom duplex. Tucked away in a secure and gated estate right in the middle of Lekki Phase 1, this home offers an experience of serenity, relaxation, and when you feel like it, access to the best places to have fun to your heart’s satisfaction.

It is clean, chic, and cozy, with an open-plan kitchen, 24-hour power and security, high-speed internet, a washing machine, air conditioners, a first-aid kit, board games, and a relaxing atmosphere for anyone looking to unwind away from home.

Shortlethomes – Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island

The Shortlethomes located in the stylish ends of Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, Lagos, is one of the most sought after fully serviced short-let apartments in the axis. The facilities are perfect for travellers and Nigerians who desire a luxury home away from home, with convenience and comfort in mind.

Shortlethomes offers carefully curated and specially designed apartments different from the conventional hotels with the visitor in mind. The apartment has a spacious 4-bedroom apartment perfectly suited for a staycation, short letting, getaways with families or a group of friends.

The Shortlethomes facilities come with 24/7 electricity, adequate security, super-fast Wi-Fi, four bedrooms with ensuite showers for each room, a 65 inch TV in the living room, diner with a super base Wi-Fi speaker, a smart TV in each bedroom, an air hockey table in the leisure room and other luxury amenities.

Jonathan’s Place

Jonathan’s place is one of the finest contemporary-styled short let apartments in Lekki phase 1. This 3-bedroom home is not only tastefully furnished, it is also fitted with all amenities that will put your mind at rest and allow you to enjoy the time of your life throughout your stay.

Situated in a secure neighbourhood in Lekki Phase 1 and in proximity to major landmarks and attractions, Jonathan’s Place has all the amenities required to live a ‘normal home life’ even though you are not at home.

All rooms come with split ACs and TVs with a cable subscription, parking space is available, laundry service, and even a chef on demand.

Lifestyle 18, Lekki

Located in the posh Lekki end of Lagos State, Lifestyle 18 is poised to take over the face of the hospitality arena. The facility is a block of short-let apartments, equipped with 18 tastefully furnished living quarters of 1-and-2-bedroom apartments.

LS 18 has an outdoor and indoor rooftop lounge with an all-white décor designed to give you the feeling of pure bliss and ecstasy. From this vantage point, one can also enjoy a picturesque view of the Lagos skyline and an exciting view of a portion of the Lagos metropolis. The view at night is simply breathtaking.

The facility also offers a wide range of fantastic skincare and dermatological solutions from fully qualified and experienced beauty therapists.