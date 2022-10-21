The Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS), a platform that promotes the emergence of an inclusive, innovative and modern pan-African financial services sector, will hold its annual summit on 28 and 29 November 2022 in Lomé, Togo. As new technologies continue to revolutionise the world of finance, AFIS provides a space for the public and private sectors to debate the ways in which the African financial industry can adapt to the current major economic disruptions and use the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to further its transformation.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, will be present at this year’s summit. Also, over 20 Ministers of Economy and Finance (among them, Adama Coulibaly of Côte d’Ivoire, Sani Yaya of Togo, Nadia Fettah of Morocco, Romuald Wadagni of Benin and Oulimata SARR of Senegal) and Governors (Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, BCEAO; Dr Ernest Addison, Ghana; Kalyalyalya Denny H., Zambia; John Rwangombwa, Rwanda; and Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Mauritius), have confirmed their participation to AFIS 2022.

The biggest financial groups and their leaders will also be in Lomé: Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank; Ibukun Awosika, Founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group; Sérgio Pimenta, Vice President for Africa, IFC; Babs Ogundeyi, CEO and Co-founder of Kuda; Toyin Sanni, Founder & Executive vice-chair of Emerging Africa Group; Felix Edoh Kossi Amenounvé, CEO of BRVM; Amine Bouabid, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Africa; Serge Ekué, President of BOAD; Aïda Diarra, Senior Vice President and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa; James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Bank Group, Kenya; Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, CEO of M-PESA Africa; Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye, CEO of Société Générale Cameroon; Nagoum Yamassoum, President of Cosumaf; Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart Holdings, South Africa; Ashok Shah, CEO of APA Insurance, Kenya; and many more industry leaders from Africa and the rest of the world.

Their participation highlights how the AFRICA FINANCIAL INDUSTRY SUMMIT-AFIS is contributing to transforming African finance by bringing together the most influential actors of the sector around structural topics of the financial industry.

Program AFIS 2022 : https://www.afis.africa/en/annual-summit/afis-2022-program/

Speakers : Speakers – Afis

About AFRICA FINANCIAL INDUSTRY SUMMIT-AFIS

Founded by Jeune Afrique Media Group in 2021, with the support of IFC (World Bank Group), AFIS is a sister organisation of the AFRICA CEO FORUM, the leading platform for the African private sector. AFIS’ objective is to build a robust financial industry that serves the real economy and sustainable development. Bringing together the most influential figures and institutions in African finance, as well as regulators, AFIS works to improve financial inclusion and the emergence of a truly pan-African financial services industry.

For more information and registration: https://jaf-fis.mediactive-events.com/index.php?langue_id=2

Follow us on #AFIS2022 : https://www.linkedin.com/company/africa-financial-industry-summit-afis/