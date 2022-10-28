The banking sector is one of the cardinal industries in Nigeria. In short, it’s the heart of any economy. Their services are crucial in powering up other industries and keeping an economy healthy. (If you’re looking for proof, look at Ghana and Venezuela).

But 2022 has been an unusual year for most economies. Following the rollout of the covid-19 vaccine and a gradual recovery in oil prices in late 2021, most people expected 2022 to kickstart global economic growth. Instead, a war started, causing high inflation and higher interest rates across the globe. A shock like this often makes several sectors vulnerable, including banking.

Yet, Nigeria’s banking sector has managed impressive results this year. The country’s lenders grew their total assets by 22 per cent year-on-year in H1 2022. They also made more money, posting a combined N501.1 billion profit after tax.

Several metrics determine a bank’s performance. And using data from their financial statements, we’ll rank the ones that recorded the most growth in five different areas.

Before proceeding, we need to note that banks made more profit partially because the CBN raised interest rates three times to tame inflation this year. Let’s see who did best.

Top banks by total asset growth

While Access, Zenith and First Bank hold the most assets among their peers, they didn’t record the fastest growth. Here are the top banks by asset growth.

Top banks by loan book growth

There are thirteen banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange. All but one of them (Jaiz Bank) reported customer loans for H1. Access Bank, Zenith Bank and First Bank gave out the most loans (N4.62 trillion, N3.49 trillion and N3.38 trillion, respectively). But again, they didn’t record the biggest growths.

Top banks by customer deposit growth

On aggregate, banks recorded increased customer deposits this year. Most customer deposits went to Access, Zenith, and UBA. However, some other banks saw more improvements. These increased deposits are likely because of the hike in interest rates.

Top banks by profit after tax (PAT) growth

Seeing that banks are receiving more deposits and giving out more loans, it’s no surprise that they’re making more profit. Zenith, Access, and GT Bank made the largest profits by volume this year. But in growth terms, they were outperformed.

Top banks by returns on average equity

This is one of the most important metrics to shareholders. It allows people know, to a more accurate degree, how much shareholders gain on every penny they’ve invested. That said, the FUGAZ banks lagged this year.