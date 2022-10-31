Conceiving a business idea, nurturing it, and bringing it to reality against all odds is a commendable feat. This resilient nature and the innovative disposition of founders have been a prime reason for the exponential growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria in recent years.

However, as the tech ecosystem is growing in value, so are its challenges. And one of the shortcomings in recent times is the trend of Nigerian tech CEOs ousted for misconduct ranging from horrible work culture to sexual misconduct, to mismanagement of funds, amongst others. This has resulted in CEOs being absorbed into smaller roles or completely relieved of official duties. Well, it is not all gloomy, as some CEOs have had to drop the mantle of leadership at the expiration of their tenure without questionable action.

In previous years, we saw founders like Kendall Ananyi of Tizeti, Favour Ori of WeJapa, Iyin Aboyeji of Flutterwave, Bolaji Akinboro of Cellulant corporation, and many others step down for different reasons. This year is not in any way different. Below is a list of tech startup CEOs that have stepped down this year.

Bento

Founded in 2019, Bento is a pan-African digital payroll and HR Management (HRM) platform that addresses many challenges African businesses face by automating salary payments, tax, pensions and other statutory remittances.

In March, Bento’s Chief Executive Officer, Ebunoluwa Okunbanjo, was accused of building a toxic work culture in the company, as revealed by TechCabal. The report divulged cases of alleged verbal abuse and undue and erratic termination of appointments of the company’s staff.

Consequently, Bento Africa’s Board of Directors recommended that Ebunoluwa Okunbanjo take some time off and hand over all people-related decisions to his co-founder and COO, Chidozie Okonkwo.

“We instructed that Ebun take some time off and removed him from all people-related decisions for now. Chidozie will now lead on this along with the country managers and functional heads,” the board said.

Afterwards, Okubanjo published a personal apology via his Medium page titled From Ebun. With Love where he admits to encouraging a work culture of “long work days and weeks” and apologises for his abusive outbursts.

54 Gene

This week, Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, co-founder and CEO of 54gene, a genomics research, services and development company, stepped down from his executive position.

In his place, the health tech company appointed General Counsel Teresia L. Bost as interim CEO, and she is to be supported by Chief Operating Officer Delali Attipoe. However, Dr Ene-Obong would continue to support the company as Senior Advisor and remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Ene-Obong’s resignation comes two months after 54gene laid off 95 employees in August and barely one month after Ogochukwu Osifo, 54gene co-founder and vice president of engineering, announced his departure from the company.

Although Ene-Obong’s reason for stepping down is uncertain, it may not be unrelated to the company’s recent struggle, and the earlier allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him, which are presently unproven.

Risevest

Former CEO of fintech startup Risevest, Eke Urum, was found guilty of sexual impropriety, abuse of power and workplace bullying following a six-week investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

Earlier in August, investors at the company had recommended that he step down from his role due to the ongoing investigations. In his place, the company’s current head of operations, Tony Odiba, is acting as CEO until a newly constituted board appoints a new CEO.

Although the panel disclosed that the evidence presented could not prove sexual abuse, Urum was found guilty of sexual impropriety, bullying, and abuse of power. As a result, he transitioned into a non-executive role where he is to lead the startup’s investment strategy and provide guidance on technology.

Accepting the judgement and recommendation of the panel, Urum said, “As a leader, I have grown a lot over the years and still have a lot of growing to do, which is why I am going to be taking additional coaching and executive training. “I regret the distraction that my actions may have caused and fully respect the integrity of the process the Risevest investors and the panel underwent to identify the gaps in our systems and my leadership.”

Farmcrowdy

In March, Farmcrowdy – a global agri-tech firm focused on solving inefficiencies in the food value chain, announced that Onyeka Akumah has stepped down as the chairman and shareholder at the company following the expiration of his five-year tenure as chairman.

He was succeeded by Farmcrowdy co-founder, Akindele Phillips. Speaking on his exit from the company, Akumah described his time at Farmcrowdy as a challenging and fulfilling period with so much sacrifice, sleepless nights, laughter and innovation in building one of the most respected brands in the agriculture and technology space in Africa.

He said, “The implication of this is that I no longer have ties with Farmcrowdy and going forward, it will be led and managed by Akindele Phillips and Ifeanyi Anazodo. I wish them well as they build the next chapter of the company.”

Stepping down from official duties is bound to happen at some point in a startup’s existence. And regardless of the circumstance that birthed a CEO’s step-down, the stage of replacement is particularly crucial as getting it wrong or right could make or mar the progress of a company. The Nigerian tech ecosystem is still nascent, and more of this is expected to occur. We only hope it tilts less towards misconduct and more towards progress.