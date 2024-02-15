Dorman Long Engineering Limited Nigeria’s leading steel engineering and fabrication company, celebrated its 75th anniversary in grand style with a cocktail reception at Terra Kulture, Lagos on February 13th, 2024. The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s rich history and showcased its strengthened commitment to continued growth and innovation.

Dorman Long Engineering’s three-quarter century existence speaks volumes about the company’s strength, resilience, and adaptability. Established in 1949 as part of the British Steel Corporation, it has not only outlived colonialism and military rule but thrived, transforming into a leading Nigerian company. This remarkable journey stands as a powerful testament to the transformative power of vision, quality, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

During the evening, Dorman Long unveiled a new logo and brand identity, reflecting its continued evolution and commitment to progress. The theme, “Forged in Steel,” embodies the company’s core values of strength, resilience, and unwavering support. Inspired by the unique shapes found in fabricated steel beams and core engineering structures, the new logo represents the strength and fluidity of steel, while retaining a sense of heritage and tradition.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 75 years of service to Nigeria. This milestone is proof of Dorman Long’s dedication as well as the hard work of our employees, partners, and stakeholders,” said Engr. Chris Ijeli, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dorman Long Engineering, “Looking back at our historic projects, one undeniable thread runs through them all: the positive impact on Nigerian communities. Dorman Long provided the structural steel for the iconic first Niger Bridge that you see today, and contributed to countless other vital projects, from factories and dams to oil & gas infrastructure with major players like Exxon Mobil, NLNG, First E&P and Shell. Over 75 years, Dorman Long has transitioned from building essential structures to becoming a full-service engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance company, ensuring our impact continues to shape Nigeria’s future.”

Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering, presented the company’s strategic vision for the future, emphasizing its focus on expanding its services and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy. He outlined plans for future investments in other sectors like technology, skills development, and partnerships to propel the company towards even greater achievements.

He said, “Firstly, let me emphasize how incredibly proud I am to be associated with a storied brand like Dorman Long. Our rich history is filled with groundbreaking achievements, and as we look to the future, we look forward to continuing our support of the entire Nigerian economy. Steel forms the backbone of so many crucial sectors, from oil and gas to civil construction, agriculture, and telecommunications, so we are eager to partner with the government, ministries, and regulators to achieve mutual goals. We are not merely building structures; we are building the very foundations of a thriving Nigerian economy. Our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and local content development will ensure that our legacy extends far beyond 75 years, shaping the industrial landscape for generations to come.”

H.E Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of State, Ministry of Steel Development delivered a powerful remark, stating, “The story of Dorman Long Engineering is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration. The true essence of Dorman Long lies not just in their diverse portfolio but in their unwavering commitment to excellence. From the early days of laying the foundation to its current role in shaping the future of Sub-Saharan Africa, Dorman Long has consistently pursued the highest standards. This dedication to excellence resonates deeply with the renewed hope agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It speaks of innovation, collaboration, and building a diversified job-rich environment; all values Dorman Long embodies so powerfully.”

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including H.E Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of State for Steel Development; Mrs Aisha Rimi, the Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC); Mrs Toyin Saraki, Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA); Mr Nana Sao, Managing Partner, Africa Capital Works; and Mr Gregoire Fredet, Deal Executive, Africa Capital Works. Delegates from key industry organizations such as the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) were also present, demonstrating the company’s strong partnerships and influence within the Nigerian industrial landscape.

The reception featured a series of engaging presentations highlighting Dorman Long’s achievements and future aspirations. Guests were treated to an electrifying performance by Nigerian superstar Flavour, cultural performances by BAP Productions, and a celebratory cocktail reception. The event concluded with a message of optimism and hope for the future, emphasizing Dorman Long’s continued dedication to shaping the Nigerian industrial landscape for generations to come.