Nigeria’s growing fintech, Xend, famously known for developing the first decentralized finance and Binance smartchain-built company in Africa, has launched another game-changing product – Geena. Geena was developed out of the understanding that running a business can be complex, and the intention is to make the processes involved, cool and interesting.

Geena’s introduction to the market is good news for retailers as it promises to help increase business productivity by eliminating financial cracks. Retailers will be able to cut down expenses and invest in the output of their businesses. Currently, the word on Geena’s business rescue mission is spreading like wildfire and SME owners are installing the app to improve their productivity.

According to Ugo Aronu, Founder and CEO of Xend, “businesses do not just need productivity, they need smart ways to be productive, and we are in the position to stretch out our hands to provide these smart methods. An exclusive market survey was done in the process of developing Geena. Our focus was on retailers because they constitute the major percentage of business owners who are challenged with product and financial management,” Aronu said.

Mercy Emmanuel, Geena’s Growth Manager, explained, “Geena has been incorporated with the most important features that every SME owner will need to enhance productivity. They can carry out more tasking duties with Geena, and they do not have to keep going back to it. Geena can monitor sales, keep stock, calculate expenses, and record online orders, all the while, keeping your customers engaged.”

Geena’s recent introduction to Instagram was met with excitement. A user, Nancy Grace, said the app is “simply the best!” Another user, Prince Adogun, described Geena as, “smart work against hard work.” Users also proceeded to tag businesses that would find the app beneficial.

Geena app is accessible to all retailers, irrespective of their level of education. Retailers can set up individual online stores with the app at zero cost, hence eliminating the need for physical contact to make sales. In no time, Geena’s mission to provide retailers with the best personal business assistant will become a standard reality.