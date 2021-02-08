On Friday, 5 February 2021, the Nigerian government lifted its Emirates Airlines (EK) suspension which came after the carrier sought additional COVID-19 tests for passengers from Nigeria. The suspension only lasted for a few days.

According to the spokesman for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the suspension was lifted because Emirate Airlines complied with what the country wants. However, he mentioned that airlines that insist on the additional test would be suspended until an appropriate structure was put in place to conduct the second test within four hours of departure.

On Monday 1 February 2021, the United Arab Emirates, in addition to requiring a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before flying from Nigeria, was adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test four hours before departure.

Read more: Reuters