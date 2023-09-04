AI is the future. This statement has been the unofficial slogan backing the development of AI. While the popularity of AI is causing concerns in some industries, with many people afraid AI is here to take their jobs, AI is creating opportunities for others. AI is producing new solutions that are being tested globally in various domains. And economies are steadily tapping into its potential. In line with this, Nigeria announced that it is extending an invitation to scientists of Nigerian heritage, as well as globally renowned experts who have worked within the Nigerian market, to collaborate in the formulation of its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. According to Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, who announced X (formerly Twitter), the National Information Technology Development Agency has initiated the development of a National AI Strategy.

According to a white paper titled “Co-creating a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Nigeria,” which is referenced in the minister’s post, a sophisticated method was used to pinpoint accomplished AI researchers with Nigerian roots, using global AI publication data and advanced machine learning models. Additionally, a research index was created to locate influential AI researchers of Nigerian heritage. As the preliminary research phase concludes, the Nigerian government seeks public involvement, acknowledging the potential for errors and aiming to tap into collective knowledge and insights.

These efforts show that the Nigerian government recognizes that AI has developed into a versatile technology, reshaping production and services, and holds immense potential for influencing societal progress and economic expansion. Three weeks ago, the Federal Government through the National Information Technology Development Agency announced plans to build Artificial Intelligence developers’ communities across the country. The plan is to create a community of developers across the country where people can come, and learn, and after that, they can teach others or start their businesses and impact society. They want to start with three states this year, and then strategize on how to extend it to other states.

This initiative is a step in the right direction to address the issue of brain drain and encourage more people to explore tech careers. Brain drain is the phenomenon of highly skilled people leaving their home country to work in another country. This can hurt the home country’s economy and development. In Nigeria, the problem of brain drain has been particularly acute in the tech sector. Many talented Nigerian AI developers are leaving the country to work in other countries, such as the United States and Europe.

Building AI developers’ communities can help in this regard. First, they can provide a platform for AI developers to network and collaborate. This can help to create a more vibrant and supportive tech ecosystem in Nigeria. Second, the communities can provide training and mentorship to aspiring AI developers. This can help to build up the country’s AI talent pool. Third, the communities can help to connect AI developers with job opportunities in Nigeria. This can make it more attractive for AI developers to stay in the country.

In addition to tackling the brain drain, the government’s AI developers’ communities can also help to encourage more people to explore tech careers. By providing a space for people to learn about AI and to connect with other tech enthusiasts, the communities can help to demystify the tech industry and make it seem more accessible. This can be particularly important for young people and women, who are often underrepresented in the tech workforce. To fully explore this, the government can also encourage AI developer communities to start teaching in secondary schools.

Countries like China, America, and Singapore all have AI initiatives like this. A PwC report estimates that AI could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with $3 trillion coming from increased productivity and $9.1 trillion from new products and services. In Africa, Mauritius was the first to develop an AI strategy, followed by Egypt. Nigeria is currently 2nd on the continent with the highest number of AI-focused companies. Nigeria is also considered to have a fast-growing technology start-up ecosystem. The government’s AI developers’ communities are a promising initiative that has the potential to make a real difference in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.