The reform of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is long overdue. A distressing pattern has emerged over the years where companies exploit solid mineral resources in the country without contributing to the development of the local economy. This practice has not only robbed Nigeria of a chance for economic growth but also raises important questions about the sustainability of these mining activities.

The government has taken the bull by the horns and it is implementing stricter regulations on the mining of its lithium minerals in the country. It has declared that mining and exporting raw lithium will only be permitted for companies that establish processing and refining facilities within Nigeria.

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake disclosed this during the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja. He highlighted mining companies must provide business plans focused on “value addition,” driven towards fostering job creation before they are granted licenses. “The era of exporting raw solid minerals is over. I am glad to mention that such an initiative is already on stream as some companies have already commenced operations in Nigeria.”

Ganfeng Lithium Industry Ltd., a Chinese firm is constructing a $250 million lithium processing facility in Nasarawa State. The project is a great example of the type of investment the government is actively pursuing. The facility’s goal is to process around 18,000 tons of lithium ore daily, producing batteries specifically designed for electric vehicles.

Across Africa, the mining of lithium, a crucial component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, is fast gaining momentum. Countries like Zimbabwe which is Africa’s largest producer, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have already made major strides in developing their lithium mining sectors. These nations are collaborating with international partners to ensure that lithium mining benefits both local communities and the global push for sustainability.

In Zimbabwe, the Arcadia lithium project was acquired by a subsidiary of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, one of the leading cobalt producers for $422 million. As of October 2021, the Arcadia project boasted 15.8 million tonnes of confirmed lithium resources and 11.8 million tonnes of established lithium reserves.

While in Ghana, the Ewoyaa lithium project, developed by Atlantic Lithium, a company specializing in lithium exploration and development reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that local communities enjoy the benefits of their operations. They have maximized local employment, with Ghanaian nationals forming around 98% of their workforce.

As the world races towards a more sustainable and electrified future, African countries are becoming key players in the pursuit of a cleaner, greener world.

Nigeria, which is also rich in gold, limestone and zinc, wants its mining industry to play a much bigger role in its effort to diversify the economy away from its reliance on oil. Africa’s top oil producer is courting investors for its mining sector, which has for long lagged behind, accounting for less than 1% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Nigeria has emerged as a promising player in the global lithium mining industry in recent years. The mining of lithium currently occurs in Nassarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Cross River and Ekiti States.

The development of a lithium mining industry in Nigeria would lead to job creation and increased revenue. It would also help diversify the economy, reduce its reliance on oil and gas exports and contribute to the global transition to cleaner energy sources.

Notwithstanding the solid mineral sector still has its own fair share of challenges. Infrastructure development, environmental considerations, and regulatory frameworks are critical elements that must be addressed to ensure sustainable mining practices.

The government’s decision to mandate in-country processing and refining facilities is a strategic move towards realizing its economic and environmental goals while harnessing the full potential of its lithium resources. This bold step reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to responsible resource management and economic development.