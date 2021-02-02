With the aid of a new online quoting platform just launched onto the BetterCompare.co.za price comparison service, comparing medical schemes and their plans would be made faster.

Consumers can now simply visit the medical aid page found on the Better Compare website and enter a few details on what type of medical aid they are looking for and the quoting engine will instantly sort through over 100 plans from up to 6 different medical schemes. Their website will then show the plans, their unique features and benefits and their monthly premiums for you to actually see and compare side-by-side on their search results page. Once you have chosen the quote that best suits your needs, the service then helps you to proceed with the scheme and plan you like.

“Not all medical schemes offer the same premiums. The only way to know you’ve got the best deal is to compare what is out there based on your own unique profile and needs. Comparing before you buy is arguably now more important than ever to do in order to help ensure you are getting the best value for your hard-earned cash,” said Derek Wilson, MD at Better Compare.

What makes their service unique is that it is SA’s first truly independent health insurance comparison platform. Unlike other more well-known comparison platforms out there, Better Compare is not owned by or affiliated to any of the companies on its panel.

In recent months, Better Compare has also added more products to compare as demand from cash strapped consumers seeking to find better deals on products such as their monthly car insurance and home loan costs continues to increase. Recent reports such as Kantar’s Covid-19 Barometer report on South Africa affirms increasing internet usage and shopping around for deals online this past year.

“Our medical aid comparison service is entirely free for consumers to use with no hidden catches. It is also free for the growing list of companies to feature on our various quoting panels. We simply charge the providers on our panel a marketing introducer fee for each client, but in no way does this marketing fee influence the end price the consumer gets, which is always direct from the providers.”, elaborates Wilson.

Below are a few more tips and pointers for seeing actual prices on the result page:

Instead of using a brokerage or calling around to find the best deal or visiting different websites, our 100% impartial and independent Fintech service will retrieve actual prices directly from various companies for you to see and compare on our search results page. Then, simply chose the deal for you

100% impartial and independent

Unlike other insurance comparison websites, Better Compare is not owned by or affiliated to the companies listed on the site or in our call center. The brands that we compare in our call center, are exactly the same brands we compare on our website. Better Compare is SA’s first truly impartial and independent insurance comparison service. We really are unbiased.

We think it’s better to compare

Comparing multiple quotes saves you money. Not all medical schemes or insurance companies offer the same premiums. The only way to know you’ve got the best deal is to compare what is out there.

We give you multiple quotes to see side-by-side. These quotes we retrieve directly from the various companies quoting systems. This means no more having to call around for quotes and having to visit different websites. Compare medical schemes and other products such as car insurance and home loans online anytime, 24/7.

Better Compare (PTY) LTD is an Authorized Financial Service Provider (FSP49357). You can visit the new way to compare medical schemes and other products at http://www.BetterCompare.co.za or simply search for Better Compare online. For more information on Better Compare please contact Derek Wilson, Managing Director, via email.