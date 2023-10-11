Samuel Adegbite’s career journey is not uncommon, yet one feature makes it peculiar: grit. Some people start their careers as naturals, born with the right shoes for the occasion. But Adegbite’s story involves constant self-chiselling to be the right fit. Here is Samuel Adegbite’s pivot journal.

How it started

I wanted to be a Mechanical Engineer. But that dream got cut off early because I didn’t get to study that course at the University. I also applied to study Computer Science but didn’t get that either. I studied Geophysics at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta State. I loved the course while in school and even graduated with a second-class upper result. But I didn’t fool myself. I knew there weren’t many opportunities to practice it in Nigeria. So, I had to chart a new path.

I took the Google digital marketing course and learned more about digital and social media marketing from a mentor. And that led me to my first job as a social media manager for a media house.

Epiphany

Social media was fun until it wasn’t. I was online round the clock. My job was with a media house that always had something new to post, and I had no assistant. More so, there was always something to catch up with on social media. And no, the pay wasn’t great.

I always knew social media wouldn’t be my permanent or long-term career path. It wasn’t as exciting as I wanted my career to be. But I didn’t expect to get tired as quickly as I did. I was already burnt out in less than a year.

Tech has always fascinated me because I love problem-solving. Whether through software or hardware, I loved seeing people solve technical, sometimes difficult problems. These people earn better and have a better sense of security in the labour market than I did because they are so in demand. I wanted the same.

Transition

Transitioning to IT (Information Technology) was a rollercoaster. Information Technology is a very wide and dynamic field. I started by taking courses such as Google IT Support for professionals. But that wasn’t enough. I learned SQL (a database management language) and was also a beneficiary of the Access Bank Advance Africa scholarship program. That’s where I learned Business Analysis. I loved the thrill of learning something new, but there were challenges.

My biggest challenge was learning while working a full-time job. My job took most of my time, and I had to keep squeezing out hours for personal development. Even after official closing hours, I still had work to do. However, I gradually started taking more control of my schedule. Then, I made up for my leftover courses and learning tasks during weekends.

After completing most of my courses, I had a new challenge: getting a job. Applying for jobs is a job in itself. I sent out uncountable job applications and got rejected. It took me months to even get an interview. But I didn’t slow down because I knew I only needed one ‘yes’. A few months later, I was offered a Tech support role at Tek Experts, a leading global Tech support services organization.

How it’s going

Looking back, I’m glad I switched careers. I’ve been with this company for less than two years and have experienced much more growth than expected. Growth makes you more confident in your work, and that wasn’t really happening in my previous field — at least not at this pace.

Working in IT is not a walk in the park. It gets overwhelming too. But it’s much more fulfilling for me. I get to solve problems every day and won’t have it any other way. Also, I know I still have a long way to go, so I’m still taking courses and upskilling. I plan to climb this ladder as high as I can get.

Career hack

Learn fast, adapt quickly and be resourceful.

You will make more progress in tech, or any career you choose when you can do these three. The trait I am most proud of is that I’m not afraid of tackling complex problems, especially in relation to IT.