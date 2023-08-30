My Pivot Journal is a Ventures Africa weekly series documenting people’s career transitions from one industry to another, especially to tech.

Oluwatosin Ogundana, a devoted fashion enthusiast, initially aspired to be a banker in her childhood but eventually immersed herself in the fashion industry. With over five years in the fashion world, fate led Ogundana back to her childhood dreams, now as a customer support/compliance officer at Raven Bank. This journal chronicles her pivotal journey.

How it started

I’m Oluwatosin Ogundana, hailing from Ekiti State, Nigeria. I resonate as a fashionista with an entrepreneurial drive. While I initially dreamt of a banking career, I pursued Entrepreneurial and Business Management studies at the National Open University from 2013 to 2018.

In 2016, I officially entered the fashion industry. I took on diverse roles, including administrative officer, customer care representative, floor supervisor, and personal assistant to the MD at Teedees Fashions, a Surulere-based fashion house. This continued for two years before transitioning into freelance work as a designer and fashion business manager for an additional four years.

As a Fashion Business Manager, I excelled in nurturing customer relations and boosting sales through personalized consultations. Collaborating with visual merchandising teams, I curated enticing displays, amplifying foot traffic and sales.

Furthermore, my tenure as a fashion business manager honed my skills in sourcing fashion merchandise. Analyzing market trends, negotiating with suppliers, and mastering assortment planning and inventory management became second nature, ensuring optimal stock levels aligned with customer preferences.

These experiences deeply ingrained an understanding of how the fashion industry works- nurturing teamwork and a sharp eye for trends. The passion to bring this expertise to the fashion business management team, enhancing customer experiences and driving growth, now propels me ahead.

Epiphany

I recently embarked on my tech journey. Recognizing the game-changing potential of technology in the fashion industry, I felt compelled to transition into tech. As someone always captivated by fashion’s ability to express creativity, I started noticing how technology was reshaping its future.

The pivotal juncture occurred during a hackathon centred on fashion innovation. It was here that my ‘aha’ moment struck. Collaborating with tech experts, we conceived an idea aimed at connecting fashion enthusiasts with local designers, fostering greater accessibility to distinctive and personalized clothing options.

Seeing the potential to merge my passion for fashion with my growing curiosity for tech solutions sparked a desire to delve deeper into tech. I wanted to see all the possibilities that technology held for me. So in 2022, I began to scout for roles in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Transitioning

Armed solely with my extensive background as a fashion business manager and a firm grasp of customer relations, I embarked on my quest for a role in the tech industry. Ready for a fresh start, I also was willing to acquire new knowledge to seamlessly enable me to integrate into this ecosystem. Fortunately for me, in September 2022, I landed a Customer Support role at Raven Bank, a Nigerian fintech company, and later took on an additional role as a Compliance Officer within the same company.

The shift from fashion business management to fintech presented various challenges, including adapting to new regulations and technology, realigning with customer-centric approaches, and navigating cultural shifts. Moreover, I also faced challenges such as demonstrating my transferable skills, maintaining a commitment to ongoing learning, and grappling with imposter syndrome. Overcoming these hurdles was pivotal for my growth, prompting me to consider acquiring pertinent skills in the tech domain, seek mentorship, and embrace adaptability.

How it’s going

Today, I hold the position of a Customer Support and Compliance Officer at Raven Bank—a Lagos-based Fintech Startup dedicated to providing swift, secure, reliable, and user-friendly banking and financial services to enhance customers’ lives. In this new capacity, I tackle customer inquiries and concerns through multiple channels, all the while ensuring strict adherence to industry regulations.

In the realm of customer support, my role encompasses troubleshooting issues, upholding a comprehensive grasp of our products, and advocating for customers’ needs. On the compliance front, my responsibilities revolve around keeping abreast of regulations, crafting policies, evaluating risks, conducting audits, and addressing any violations. These dual roles demand adept communication, efficient time management, and a delicate equilibrium between engaging with customers and upholding regulatory standards.

Career hack

Be ready to learn new things and be willing to take on new challenges.

Make effective communication and empathy your top priorities. If you’re aiming for success in a career in customer support and compliance, focus on these aspects. Develop skills like active listening, clear communication, and understanding customer needs for support. In compliance, practice transparent interactions and the ability to explain complex regulations clearly. These skills build positive relationships and drive overall success.