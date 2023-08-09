Edna Frimpong’ has a fervent love for two things – public relations (PR) and shoemaking. Her quest for effective communication led her to study Public Relations at the renowned University of Media, Arts, and Communications-GIJ, Ghana. However, her childhood skill in shoemaking is now making a mark on Ghana’s fashion industry as she crafts unique footwear and narratives that capture the essence of the industry. Here is her pivot journal.

How it started

As a child, I shared a special bond with my dad, based on our shared love for craftsmanship. My father was a skilled shoemaker, and observing his devotion to his work up close inspired me to pursue my passion for craftsmanship. I would often find myself captivated by the sight of him meticulously working with leather, transforming it into exquisite pieces of art. There was something truly enchanting about the way he shaped and moulded the material, turning it into functional and beautiful footwear. Although my aspirations leaned towards public relations, where I could facilitate effective communication and connection between people, I couldn’t deny the allure of the world my father inhabited.

However, my heart remained steadfastly dedicated to my primary passion: communication. Amidst the array of extracurricular activities offered at my secondary school, I found myself drawn to the debate club as it offered a platform to refine how I communicated. The fulfilment I experienced while participating in debates solidified my decision to pursue a career in communication. Subsequently, I enrolled in the Ghana Institute of Journalism to focus on this field.

Epiphany

From 2019 to 2021, I completed a two-year diploma in Communication. In 2022, I returned to enrol in a bachelor’s degree program for Public Relations. My time studying for the diploma was filled with learning, growth, and self-discovery. Through the program, I was able to improve my ability to articulate, connect with others, and communicate effectively.

However, despite my success in communication, I felt a strong desire to follow in the footsteps of my father, who was a skilled craftsman. I began to immerse myself in the intricate art of shoemaking, seeking guidance from my father to learn his techniques and secrets.

It was during my diploma program that I discovered my passion for shoemaking and decided to launch my first shoemaking brand, Fash Slippers, in 2020. Last year, I rebranded to Ahofade, and I am excited to continue pursuing my passion for shoemaking.

As I honed my skills under my father’s watchful eye, I discovered the inherent beauty in transforming raw materials into something practical yet aesthetically pleasing. I was aligning myself with a tradition that ran deep in our family but on my own path.

Transition

While the allure of public relations remained, a similar journey had begun – one where I strived to infuse my own creativity into the craft that my father had mastered. With each stitch, each cut, and each design, I felt a growing connection to him and the legacy he represented. Our shared passion strengthened our father-child bond and also ignited a newfound fire within me – a fire to create my own magic, just like my father had always done.

Embarking on my shoemaking journey was relatively seamless. Apart from receiving guidance from my father, who imparted the craft to me, I also embraced new techniques through YouTube tutorials and insights from my shoemaker friends. However, transitioning into my independent shoe venture demanded mastering the art of time management and a meticulous focus on refining product details before completion.

As a female entrepreneur in the predominantly male shoemaking industry, I grappled with two main challenges: gender biases and lack of representation. Despite advances towards gender equality, these hurdles persist. Some question my competence in technical and business matters due to my gender. The scarcity of women in the field leaves me feeling isolated, with limited access to female role models and mentors who understand the journey. This reality is disheartening and simply highlights the importance of change.

More so, the lack of an established market was a problem I faced initially, which still lingers at times. Also, I found that working with outdated production technology can hinder your efficiency in this business. Thus, acquiring modern machines would reduce the need for extensive labour.

How it’s going

Although it took me a while to fully embrace the idea of becoming a professional shoemaker, however, I made sure to show up to inspire other women who wanted to come into the industry. It has been over 3 years since I made the decision to be a professional shoemaker. Despite my inconsistency for years, so much had happened, but all the same, I am very grateful for my journey.

Today, I am a professional shoemaker and Head of Public Relations at Ahofade. Ahofade is a fashion platform that also empowers women in shoemaking and helps creatives to showcase their craft. I have successfully found a way to marry the two career paths I am passionate about.

Career hack

Passion and purpose.

Start with something you are truly passionate about. It all starts with what truly drives you. Take those initial steps on a smaller scale. Allow your business to grow organically.