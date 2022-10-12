My Pivot Journal is a Ventures Africa weekly series documenting people’s career transitions from one industry to another, especially to tech.

Gift “Gigi” Kenneth has a knack for creativity. When she is not working, she derives pleasure from writing, drawing, reading or sharing memes. This passion would later lead the young Biochemist to find a future with tech as a Programme and Product Lead at Hotbed.

How it started

Gigi is a Biochemistry graduate from the prestigious University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State, Nigeria. Since the 22-year-old graduated in 2021, she has not had any reason to practice as a Biochemist. “I have always been obsessed with science and learning about how things work,” she said.

Yes, she loved the sciences. But Biochemistry was no longer satisfying her dreams. So, she began to make strategic moves to transition from that field of study to tech- while in school.

Epiphany

It started as fear for tomorrow. “I had this anxiety about what I was going to do after university,” she said. For Gigi Biochemistry was great but she couldn’t see herself practising despite her love for it. “So, I kept asking myself questions and started looking for ways to improve myself. In the process, I connected with a couple of amazing people in tech and knew I was ready to transition into tech.”

Transition

Gigi’s journey into tech started during her 3rd year as a Biochemistry student. Her interest and passion for tech bloomed when she began to mingle more with Computer Science students in her school. After several interactions with them, she decided to give the career path a shot.

She began learning web development which she didn’t particularly like, initially. “But after watching a Marvel movie (Iron Man 3), I told a friend I was going to build Jarvis (a fictional AI character) somehow,” Gigi said.

She later embarked on countless Google search for suitable courses to take on. Python topped the list of programming language recommendations she found. Thus, she started learning python and data science on her own. Later, she proceeded to find some local tech communities to join. “I joined my university’s Developers Student Club (DSC) and the Port Harcourt School of AI (now AI School). I liked how creative I could be with projects and how supportive the tech community was,” she recounted.

During her industrial training at the UNIPORT teaching hospital, she had an internship through the DSC community. “That helped expand my knowledge of what data science looked like in the real world,” she noted. Not long after, she got a Scholarship for Deep Learning with Udacity/Bertelsmann.

How It’s going

Gigi currently works as Programme and Product Lead at Hotbed. Hotbed is a platform that supports exceptional startups with community, content, growth tracking and investor intros. Her role entails community management, ops support for programmes, and expanding Hotbed’s ecosystem to reach founders globally, as well as content creation. “Something I struggled with at first was the act of consistent learning as it was easy to hit a roadblock and abandon a course/project for weeks. But I have come to learn to ask for help when I need it and to also research on Google,” she said.

She also volunteers for PAWEN as the Program Manager for its women in tech initiative, TechUp Africa. At PAWEN, she helps women transition to tech. With the non-profit, she plays non-technical roles which she described as a learning curve. “Although I still make time to learn, code and write about AI, the non-technical role involves learning new skills and embracing soft skills even more.

In both roles, she enjoys seeing founders (especially early-stage ones) get the support they need. “I wish I had more of these kinds of support communities when I started out into tech. For me, helping more women transition into tech careers is a fun way to give back to the community that has helped me grow,” she added.

Career hack

Try new things and learn consistently.

“Be open to learning consistently and trying new things. It takes a lot of dedication to finish courses but way more grit to complete projects,” Gigi mentioned.