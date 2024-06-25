The MTN Foundation, through its Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP), recently held an advocacy walk in Lagos aimed at raising awareness and combating drug abuse. The walk started at the NDLEA Office in Gbagada and ended at the Ikeja Military Cantonment on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, covering a distance of 10.2 km. This event saw the active participation of the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Mobolaji Ogundele; Assistant Commander General, Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dr. Segun Oke; Executive Director, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; among other key stakeholders.

The Lagos advocacy walk is part of a broader campaign by the MTN Foundation to discourage first-time use and casual substance abuse nationwide. The campaign has already seen a successful walk held in Port Harcourt and Abuja, with upcoming events planned for Kano.

Community-based approaches to advocacy walks are crucial as they engage local populations directly, cultivating a sense of ownership and collective responsibility in addressing substance abuse. Such grassroots initiatives can effectively tailor messages and interventions to meet the specific needs of the community, ensuring a more impactful and sustainable outcome. The Lagos advocacy walk, by involving diverse stakeholders and sectors, exemplifies this approach, promoting widespread awareness and encouraging proactive measures against drug abuse.

Commenting on the success of the advocacy walk, the Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, stated, The Lagos advocacy walk was a resounding success, showcasing the power of collective action in addressing the critical issue of substance abuse. The strong turnout and enthusiastic participation reflect our community’s deep commitment to building a drug-free society. At the MTN Foundation, we believe that through continued education, empowerment, and collaboration with key stakeholders, we can create a safer and healthier environment for our youth.

The advocacy walk not only served as a platform to raise awareness but also as a call to action for all members of the community to join hands in the fight against drug abuse. As the MTN Foundation continues to expand its Anti-Substance Abuse Programme across Nigeria, it remains steadfast in its mission to promote preventive measures, engage communities, and implement evidence-based strategies. Through these sustained efforts, the Foundation aims to build a resilient and drug-free generation, contributing to the long-term socio-economic stability and well-being of the nation.