MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Kigali, Rwanda. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in MSC’s commitment to invest in East Africa and enhance intermodal transport services across the continent.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Dr Jimmy Gasore, Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, highlighting the collaborative effort between the government of Rwanda and MSC. The presence of such dignitaries underscores the importance of MSC’s expansion in bolstering Rwanda’s economic prospects.

The new office is ideally situated to meet the increasing logistical demands and improve the efficiency of trade routes both locally and internationally. By enhancing its presence in East Africa, MSC aims to support Rwandan businesses in accessing international markets, thereby promoting economic development and diversifying trade.

During the event, Minister Gasore expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Today, we celebrate a critical moment that speaks to the vision shared between MSC Africa and the government of Rwanda. Our partnership is not merely about operations, but it is a beacon for the entire continent. Located in the heart of Central Africa, Rwanda provides a strategic hub that offers us tremendous opportunities to unlock the potential of logistics and trade within Africa. Despite Africa currently representing only 3% of global trade, we see immense potential for growth, especially in logistics. This moment will accelerate that growth, paving the way for major achievements in water and rail infrastructure. We are on the brink of transformative developments that will benefit not just Rwanda, but all of Africa.”

MSC is committed to having a lasting impact through its investments in East Africa. The new office in Kigali is part of this enduring strategy to foster economic growth and enhance the trade capabilities of the region.

Ezechiel Mufora, MSC Rwanda, Line Manager, also concluded by saying, “As we embark on this new chapter, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed partners and the local authorities for their steadfast support. Your belief in our mission not only inspires us but also empowers us to strive for excellence. We are deeply committed to serving you with unwavering dedication and integrity. Our success is not just a reflection of our efforts but a testament to the robust partnerships we have formed. I am particularly thankful to our leadership, colleagues, who have been instrumental in this journey. Together, we are setting the stage for a transformative future in transport across Africa.”

About MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide and operates 760 vessels. MSC has been supporting customers to ship goods to and from Africa since 1971. It has an African network of more than 45 local agencies, global port coverage, and integrated road and rail transport solutions that have enabled it to become the supply chain partner of choice for importers and exporters on the continent.