Over a decade after enrolling at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, Tosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi seems to be going all out on the African tech frontier. The singer whose background includes running a VC backed startup before delving into music hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Following an announcement about his plans to enter into a partnership with some expert friends to start a functional digital Bank for Africans in diaspora, the singer and investor has kicked off with an African tour of relevant technology bodies.

Eazi continued with a visit to the Rwanda Development Board to explore business and investment opportunities in Rwanda. This comes after his recent travels to Sierra Leone and Benin Republic.

According to a post by the board, the singer is particularly interested in Rwanda’s creative, e-payments and gaming sectors. He was welcomed by ‘Belise Kariza’; Chief Tourism & Conservation Officer and ‘Philip Lucky’; the Division manager – Investment Promotion and Export Marketing.

The Development Board visit was followed by visits to Rwanda Finance Ltd where he met with ‘Nick Barigye’ the Chief Executive Officer, and the National Bank of Rwanda where he was hosted by ‘John Karamuka’ the Director Payment Services.

Tosin Ajibade also met with Paula Ingabire – the Rwandan minister for ICT and Innovation. He also visited the African Leadership University at the Kigali Innovation City.

Over the years, Mr Ajibade has explored his entrepreneurial side by founding a series of ventures. One of his notable projects include Empawa Africa; a talent incubator which worked with acts like Joeboy, DJ Neptune, J Derobie and King Promise.