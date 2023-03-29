My Pivot Journal is a Ventures Africa weekly series documenting people’s career transitions from one industry to another, especially to tech.

Angela Okafor is a tech sis that isn’t afraid to fail as long as it means finding her way. It took her exploring two different tech tracks before she discovered her passion for UI/UX. After extensive research, some trial and error and a lot of cold emails, Angela is optimistic she has found a home in product design. Here is Angela Okafor’s pivot journal.

How it started

I always wanted to pursue Tech, but my parents had other plans. They wanted me to study medicine or any science-related course, and I went along with it, applying to study pharmacy at the university. But fate had other plans. The university offered me admission to study marine biology. That was the first time I learned that “student proposes, but university disposes”.

Epiphany

In my third year of university, while I went for my IT/SIWES placement, I got a little taste of what it was like to be a part of the labour market. And I realized how difficult it was to secure a job, especially if you weren’t equipped with the necessary skills. I still had a burning desire to work in tech. So, I started doing my research and asking a lot of questions to find out what I needed to do to break into the industry.

Transition

My first attempt at breaking into tech was with front-end development. I self-studied HTML and CSS, but I quickly realized that this was not my strength. I went back to the drawing board and did more research, deciding to try my hand at data analysis. Again, I went the self-taught route, learning Microsoft Excel, SQL, and some Python. I also applied and got an internship role in data analysis. However, I soon realized that I wasn’t passionate about data analysis. Despite getting several certifications and doing internships, I just wasn’t enjoying it. And I know that passion is important in tech. You can only fake it for so long before you burn out. So I had to go back to the drawing board again.

While I was finding my way tech, I kept looking for job opportunities. Eventually, my knowledge of data analysis helped me land a job as a business analyst. I soon stumbled upon product design from a friend who was a product designer at the time. It seemed like something I would enjoy. I had always had a natural knack for design, spending a lot of my childhood using the paint application on my computer. So, I decided to explore product design on the side, while I kept my job as a business analyst. Along the way, the need for a designer arose at my place of work. I had all that knowledge I was acquiring on the side, so I stepped up and started working in both capacities.

My entire transition to tech lasted for about a year. I did a lot of research, google was my best friend. I made sure to ask questions when I was stuck. I connected with people already in the space on Linkedin. Sometimes, it got overwhelming, but I made sure to take breaks whenever I felt stuck or overwhelmed. While transitioning, Youtube was very instrumental for me. I would learn from channels like Career foundry and AJ and smart. I also took design courses on Udemy. When I was learning about data analytics, I got a lot of certifications. But, for product design, it is more about what you can do than what certification you have. From the get-go, you’re been asked for your portfolio, to show what you can do. So I took my time creating a design portfolio. However, Google’s Ux design course and the interaction design foundation are pretty good certifications for people interested in getting certifications in product design.

When I started looking for tech internships and jobs, I sent a lot of cold emails. But my academic background was a challenge. Most recruiters may not take a second look at your cv when they see marine biology as your educational background for a front-end development job role. They would rather go with someone who has a CS background.

How it’s going

I currently work as a product designer at Interswitch, an integrated payments and digital commerce platform. I get to work in an agile environment, on a cross-functional team with front-end developers, and product managers, to create meaningful user-friendly digital experiences. A typical day can be meetings with stakeholders or pushing pixels on Figma, or just being in several team meetings. It just depends on the menu for the day.

It took a lot of failures to find my place in tech. With product design, I do not struggle to deliver. It is like a low-effort high reward thing for me. I also enjoy the flexibility that comes with working in tech. Currently, I work in a hybrid work setting. I also like that as a UX designer, I am in touch with my creativity. As long as it is within the limit of what the company allows, I don’t have to give up my creativity in my quest for career success. Which is why I see myself being in this space for a long time. I intend to keep growing as a UX designer. Although, I am a dynamic and curious person, so, I may choose to dabble into other tracks later, however, product design is home for me. As for my parents, they are on board with my current career. It took a lot of convincing but one thing that is true with African parents, they just like seeing results. So once that happened, my parents’ support went from a hundred to a thousand.

Career hack

Fail forward and evolve.

Don’t be afraid to try new things and use failure as a learning opportunity. If I had been afraid to quit front-end development and data analysis, I wouldn’t have found my passion in product design. Also, the tech industry is ever-evolving, and the key to succeeding in the industry is to keep learning and evolving with it