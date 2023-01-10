The natural plant known as cane or rattan is a weave material found in riverine areas. It is a long, thin stem obtained from rattan vines used for making wickerwork furniture, baskets, canes, woven mats, cordage, and other handicrafts. It can either be applied to a piece of furniture such as the backs or seats of chairs, in a process known as chair caning, or it can be woven into materials such as willow, a process known as wicker. Both methods result in beautiful decorative and functional pieces.

In Nigeria, the cane plant is abundant in the riverine areas of the south-south, southeast, and southwest. The accessibility of the cane plant makes cane weaving a popular craft in many parts of the country. And some crafters find it a sustainable venture. “As long as there are still lands by the riverside to plant willow and cane and there are men and women to harvest them and follow through our production process, cane-making will continue to exist,” says Rekhia Abiri, founder and head designer at The Canemakers crafts and décor.



The Canemakers crafts and décor is a local arts and crafts brand that specializes in the manufacturing of handmade wicker products ranging from furniture, lighting, interior décor, and gift items for households and commercial clients. They pride themselves in being the first fully digitized brand to produce and sell quality and functional made-in-Nigeria wicker home products. The Canemakers brand, founded by Rekhia Abiri, combines her background in business administration with her passion for nature and the arts to promote locally made products and Nigeria’s manufacturing industry. With a focus on infusing culture, art, and artisanry, the brand aims to build a sustainable business.

Like most manufacturing ventures, cane making is quite technical and delicate as cane products are strictly handmade. The process starts with sourcing the cane plant. Rekhia gets most of her cane plants from the south-south of Nigeria. She also likes to source materials from Togo and the Benin Republic. After sourcing raw materials, pre-production advances to sketching and reviewing designs, raw materials processing, and product sampling. After this, the cane is welded, wood worked, and finally woven into any product. Each piece takes time, great skill, and effort to hand weave. But the most technical pieces are dainty lighting pieces and wicker accent pieces due to the design and weaving involved in making them. Products that feature a mix of rattan and metal also require more technicality than others. “Cane making is quite technical. But the creative aesthetics and joy derived from the finished products make it worth it.” Cane products serve different purposes. However, they are used mostly in gardens and patios as outdoor furniture as they can resist all types of climatic changes.

Quality is paramount to the canemakers brand. It is so key that it is factored into the wait time for its bespoke designs. “Our core value is providing quality and functional products. As much as it is within our power, we make sure to deliver on this value and continually strive to keep to it,” says Rekhia. The Canemakers offer a wide range of wicker products that vary in design and style. Prices for these items can start as low as $20, but the final cost is determined by factors such as design complexity, technical requirements, and size.

Rekhia’s inspiration for venturing into cane craft is multi-faceted. On one hand, she wanted to address a lack of locally-made wicker products in Nigeria, and meet the demand from customers who were searching for such products online but had difficulty finding them. This led to a focus on producing their products locally. “We have had several offers to import and market rattan products made in Indonesia and other Asian countries but turned them down to focus on products made by us for Nigeria and the rest of the world,” says Rekhia. “Everything that pertains to our products, from material sourcing, labour, and production, is local to us in Nigeria and expresses the beauty and potential of our culture.”

On the other hand, she also had a strong ambition to create a socially responsible business that would provide for the needs of underprivileged communities. This vision came to fruition last year with the launch of Project Osana. As the non-profit arm of the business, Project Osana empowers orphans between the ages of 10-15 by offering structured arts and crafts training and workshops as a means of earning a livelihood. Additionally, a portion of profits from each order made on the canemakers platform is donated to support Project Osana’s mission. “We are excited about the impact our programmers will make this year,” says Rekhia.

Africa has a rich heritage, especially in the arts and crafts industries. Yet this region’s craft techniques and market potential have not been explored adequately. For example, Nigeria has the potential to generate N30 billion in foreign exchange from its rattan industry, yet it imports synthetic rattan from Asian countries like China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. This is why the canemakers decided to focus their products and growth-mapping decisions to preserve the heritage of indigenous cane crafts. So far, the demand for locally-made cane products has improved. According to Rekhia, as soon as crafts lovers in Nigeria found that solid wicker products can be made in Nigeria, business boomed. “Homeowners, interior decorators, foreigners based in Nigeria, hoteliers, and gifts curators are our top clientele,” she adds.

However, like most businesses, cane-making has its challenges. Changes in weather conditions can affect the business. For example, a rise in the water levels by the riverside can hinder crafter’s access to the cane plant. Fuel scarcity, hike in transportation prices, and insecurity is also a problem for this local craft brand. These factors affect the cost, supply of materials, and even delivery of goods to clients. “As long as these things affect our inter-state logistics partners, it sort of just cascades down to us,” says Rekhia. Yet this young entrepreneur is as confident as ever in her crafts venture. “It has been a mix of meeting a need, serving quality with passion, and an honest heart. Although we are still a work in progress, we have learned to put God at the centre of all we do, along with good business etiquette and marketing strategies. In the end, the universe has a way of making it all work,” she says.