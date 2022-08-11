After two years, Medic West Africa has returned in person for its 9th edition as the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region. As the leading healthcare trade platform, Medic West Africa is set to provide an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

Recognizing the gaps in Nigeria and West Africa’s healthcare infrastructures and their impact on patient-care efficacy, Medic West Africa believes the key to growth lies in collaborative efforts between all agents in the industry who altogether redefine the dynamics of healthcare delivery. As such, it offers a collective platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

The three-day event scheduled for 7th – 9th September 2022 at Landmark Center, Lagos will feature exhibitions by some of the leading and most innovative healthcare equipment manufacturers. Products to be exhibited include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, technology developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, and cost-effective disposables, among others. There will be over 150 exhibiting companies representing 21 countries and an expected 2,700+ healthcare professionals in attendance.

Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, in his comments on transforming the healthcare infrastructure in the region, said: “The past few years have shown us how much needs to be done in Africa, in terms of medical innovation and healthcare technology advancements. The discussions and conversations to be held during Medic West Africa aim at disrupting stereotypes and why stakeholders have a role to play in spearheading the progression of the healthcare industry in our region. It will expose relevant parties to the best equipment, technology, and knowledge for transformational growth.”

In addition, the event will provide a platform for key stakeholders and visitors to engage in interactive sessions and deliberate on the innovations and opportunities available to the healthcare sector. The dialogue will focus on leadership and management areas, affecting West African healthcare providers in both the public and private sectors. Key themes to be discussed during sessions at the conference include:

Leveraging disruption in healthcare – opportunities & challenges in technology in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria,

Human Resource for Healthcare: Building an efficient and resilient workforce’ in partnership with Society For Quality In Healthcare In Nigeria,

COVID – A socioeconomic phenomenon’ in partnership with Bey Health, and

Consumer-Driven Healthcare Innovations (CDHIs)- Data, Devices and Digital Health Solutions’ in partnership with Healthcare Leadership Academy, amongst others.

The conference is supported by numerous trade associations, governmental agencies, and industry partners such as Siemens, GE Healthcare, DCL Laboratory, Erba Mannheim, Alpha Specialties, Qiagen, Abbott and many more. Attendance at the conference is free, register at www.medicwestafrica.com to attend and to receive more information.