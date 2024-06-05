From Saturday, June 15th till Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, theatre lovers in Lagos and her environs would experience a breath-taking, rib-cracking, and heartwarming satirical play titled What Men Want featuring Motunde Sogunle and Diana Agbede at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel,1a, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The play, What Men Want revolves around love, marriage and sacrifice. It is a satirical comedy that tells the story of two women married to a loving man. The first wife is a Millennial whilst the second and younger wife is an outspoken GenZ. As the play unravels the audience get to interrogate the values that makes for a good, well lived life; and the age-old question of what some men seek that keeps them exploring poly-amorous relationships with the female folk throughout their life.

The play is developed by Oluwanishola Adenugba who is also the producer. It is directed by Austin Onuoha (“Itura” and “AmUnbroken”) and features Motunde Sogunle (‘Mr. Maraconi Web Skits”) and Diana Agbede (‘A True Christmas Story”). What Men Want would move you so get ready to laugh, to cry and be thoroughly entertained.

Tickets to the show are selling for N10000 for Regular, N25000 for VIP and N75000 for Prestige. Tickets are available at Jevinik Restaurants in Agoro Odiyan Street, VI and Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, and at MedPlus Pharmacy Saka Tinubu, MedPlus Pharmacy Lekki 1, MedPlus Pharmacy Opebi and MedPlus Pharmacy Ikeja GRA. Tickets can also be procured online at https://tix.africa/whatmenwan and https://www.ariiyatickets.com/event/what-men-want/

What Men Want is supported by PulseNG, Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC, Meristem Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Malta Guinness, Seven Up Bottling Company PLC, Folham OOH, LASAA,88.5 UFM, Mediacrush OOH, Smooth 98.1, The Lagos Review and 96.1 Lagos Traffic Radio.