Linda Rottenberg, Endeavor’s Global CEO, recently visited Nigeria from 6-9 of July 2024, marking a successful series of events that underscored the country’s vibrant tech ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit. Organized by Endeavor Nigeria, led by the Managing Director and CEO, Ireayomide Oladunjoye, the visit aimed to foster partnerships, promote digital innovation, and support the next generation of tech leaders.

In a statement released by Joy Mabia, Marketing and Communications Manager at Endeavor Nigeria, the visit commenced with a meeting between Linda and Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave and Endeavor Nigeria board member, discussing the fintech sector, and its growth and role within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Following this, Linda participated in press interviews featuring some tech journalists in Nigeria, such as Tage Kene Okafor TechCrunch), Dámiláre Dòsùnmú Rest of World), Ganiu Oloruntade TechCabal), Emeka Ajene AfriDigest), David Afolarin TechNext), and Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Pulse). Linda Rottenberg shared her insights on Endeavor’s mission, achievements, and future plans in the region.

Following the interviews, a dynamic networking event was held, where Linda engaged with founders and pipeline entrepreneurs from Endeavor Nigeria’s portfolio companies, providing valuable insights and engagement. Attendees included Josh Chibueze PiggyVest), Ngozi Dozie and Chijioke Dozie Carbon), Obi Emetarom Zone), Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola Flutterwave), Mudiaga Mowoe Matta), Emeka Emetarom Qore), Tayo Oviosu Paga), Etop Ikpe Autocheck), Chinedu Azodoh MAX, Peter Bunor Field), Olumide Fayankin Vendease), Anu Adedoyin Adasolum Sabi), Benjamen Oladokun Shekel Mobility), Tomilola Majekodunmi Bankly), and Daumantas Dvilinskas TransferGo).

The second day began with a comprehensive presentation on the Nigerian digital ecosystem by Bolaji Balogun, Chairman of the Endeavor Nigeria Board and CEO of Chapel Hill Denham. This presentation highlighted the unique opportunities and challenges within Nigeria’s digital landscape. Attendees included Phil Southwell Partner, Chapel Hill Denham), Akeem Shadare Managing Director, Chapel Hill Denham Securities), Mojisola Adeniyi Investment Bank, Chapel Hill Denham), Tosin Dabiri Acting Managing Director, SME.NG, Frances Ajumobi Retail Strategy, Chapel Hill Denham), Viva Obioha Chief People Officer, Chapel Hill Denham), Ori Rewane Director, Corporate Development, Chapel Hill Denham), Endeavor Nigeria Board Members–Christian Wessels CEO, Daystar Power), Sari El-Khalil Chief Transformation Officer, Seven-Up Bottling Company), Derin Adebayo Manager, Entrepreneur Selection, Endeavor Global), and Ayobami Olajide Senior Associate, Entrepreneur Selection and Growth, Endeavor Nigeria).

Later, Linda Rottenberg and Bolaji Balogun virtually met with the Honorable Minister for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy. Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani. Their discussions focused on the government’s role in supporting the tech ecosystem, creating jobs, and fostering an environment that enables businesses to thrive. The conversation also covered the proposed collaboration with Endeavor Nigeria on the 3MTT program, which aims to train three million people in tech talents, highlighting the commitment to nurturing local talent and driving digital skills development. Attendees included Francis Sani Technical Adviser, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Capital to the Honourable Minister for Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy) and Chisom Amadi Lead, 3MTT Partnerships and Placements).

The day concluded with an event dedicated to female founders and executives in Nigeria, underscoring the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. The event featured a fireside chat between Linda Rottenberg and Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Host of Business Week, Arise TV. This event was an opportunity to engage directly with one of the world’s foremost leaders in entrepreneurship to foster a supportive and inclusive environment for female entrepreneurs. It emphasized the need to amplify women at every stage of their journey to ensure a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem. Despite female-led companies in Africa attracting less than 5% of venture capital, the future should include female entrepreneurs getting equal access to capital, resources, and leadership opportunities. This event was sponsored by SME.NG and Alitheia Capital.

The final day featured a series of strategic meetings with Endeavor Entrepreneurs such as Tayo Oviosu and Jay Alabraba of Paga, Board Members such as Christian Wessels of Daystar Power, investors such as Tosin Faniro-Dada of Breega, and journalists such as Anthony Osae Brown of Bloomberg and Tage Kene-Okafor of TechCrunch. These discussions were pivotal in strengthening relationships, exploring investment opportunities, and furthering Endeavor’s mission of supporting high-impact entrepreneurs who drive economic growth and job creation. Linda Rottenberg’s visit to Nigeria reaffirmed Endeavor’s dedication to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering a collaborative ecosystem. The series of events highlighted Endeavor’s role in driving innovation, supporting entrepreneurs, and contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997, Endeavor is a global organization with a mission to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world’s top founders. Today, Endeavor’s network spans 42 markets and supports more than 2,589 entrepreneurs leading 1,585 companies, whose companies generate combined revenues of over $42 billion US and have created more than 3.9 million jobs. Endeavor’s unique entrepreneur-first model and network of trust provide a platform for founders to dream big, scale up, and pay it forward to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Endeavor launched its Nigeria office in 2018 to select and support the best founders of companies at the scale-up and growth stage who recognize a responsibility to pay it forward and multiply their impact in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. In Nigeria, Endeavor aims to select 46 companies a year, and today there are 33 Endeavor Nigeria Entrepreneurs leading 16 companies in their portfolio.

In 2023, Endeavor companies in Nigeria generated over $573M in revenues and were responsible for more than 183,000 jobs.

Learn more about Endeavor in Nigeria: nigeria.endeavor.org. Learn about Endeavor’s global network: www.endeavor.org.