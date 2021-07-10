LEAP Africa is pleased to announce the 2019 edition of the ‘Youth Day of Service’ (YDoS) campaign; an annual week-long youth-led social impact campaign that will take place from August 12th to August 18th, 2021 to commemorate the ‘International Youth Day’.

The week-long activity campaign aims to instill a sense of community service and volunteerism in Africa’s youth population, as well as to inspire them to be active social change agents in society. This year’s campaign theme is “Youthful and Useful”, and it is Pan-African.

Want to be a part of it? It’s super easy. Visit youthdayofservice to register your project, volunteer for an existing one, or sponsor one. From August 12 to 18, young people will work on a variety of community projects in various African countries. This is a great opportunity to be part of something bigger, a mission-driven campaign either as an individual or an organization.

With less than a decade to achieve the global goals, Youth Day of Service provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mobilize the energies, creativity, and agency of young Africans while collaborating with an ecosystem of like-minded organizations to support and advance efforts toward localizing and achieving the SDGs.

This year, celebrate ‘International Youth Day’ in a unique way! Please join us.