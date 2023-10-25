Since its establishment, Landmark Africa Group has been at the forefront of pushing the possibilities in the real estate and mixed-use development landscape. With an unwavering philosophy of “Business. Leisure. Lifestyle” and a clear vision to create a globally affiliated real estate and services network, the company has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, especially in Nigeria.

Brief History and Evolution of Landmark Africa

Landmark Africa’s story began in 1997 when its visionary founder Paul Onwuanibe decided to transition from sketching properties to developing and managing them. Founded in the UK, the company soon expanded into Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York, Paris, Prague, Accra, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. After achieving some success, Paul decided to reinvest in his homeland. Hence the birth of Landmark Africa; which came after selling the serviced office branches to Regus and focused on building and expanding its property development business in Nigeria.

Landmark Africa’s Impressive Portfolio

Landmark Africa Group operates across various sectors and industries, majorly in the real estate, leisure, and hospitality sectors, boasting a diverse and dynamic portfolio. Its real estate development and services business has a 150,000 sqm development portfolio, including high-rise commercial headquarters for Fortune 500 companies, retail developments, state-of-the-art hospitality and conferencing facilities, and extensive land banks along the picturesque Atlantic Ocean coastline.

Notable among Landmark Africa’s developments is the Landmark Village, a 4-hectare mixed-use site along the Atlantic Ocean beachfront in Victoria Island, Lagos. This visionary project is poised to emulate world-renowned destinations like Rosebank in Johannesburg, the Helmsley building in New York, and Canary Wharf in London. The Landmark Village is popularly known as the fastest-growing business, leisure, and lifestyle destination in West Africa.

Some notable developments within the Landmark Village include the Landmark Events Centre, The Landmark Hotel, the iconic Retail Boulevard, Filmhouse Cinemas, the oriental-themed Shiro restaurant and Hard Rock Café restaurant, the only one in West Africa. The final development to conclude the “Live. Work. Play” development within the Landmark Village is the Landmark Waterview apartments, the ongoing 28-story residential tower, set to be completed in 30 months.

Landmark Africa as a Catalyst for Economic Growth In Nigeria

For years, Landmark Village has been serving as a home away from home for many corporate giants. Take, for instance, the iconic Landmark Towers, which boasts over 7000 sqm of grade-A office space, a boutique hotel, a retail area, a medical clinic, event halls, and residential apartments. Adjacent to it is a two-story leisure centre, complete with a spa, rooftop bar and a gym.

For esteemed corporate partners such as PwC, Johnson & Johnson, Regus, and many others, Landmark Towers offers an unmatched setting that fosters comfort, productivity, and innovation.

The Landmark Village, which has attracted recognition and mentions from notable platforms and organisations like the BBC, Lagos State Government, Euromoney and more, has witnessed remarkable growth, both in terms of activities and revenue generated. This growth has translated into employment opportunities, infrastructure improvements around its environs and other opportunities particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, thus signaling a boost in local business both in the community.

Already, the Landmark Village has emerged as the most visited leisure destination in Lagos, attracting up to 60,000 domestic and international visitors weekly. And since these visitors are often excited to engage with the businesses and people that make their leisure experience possible, it helps to boost the local economy.

Landmark Africa: Enriching Culture and Lifestyle

Landmark Africa has supported and publicised the art, culture, and lifestyle in Nigeria. Its mixed-use developments offer a range of amenities and services, including cinemas, event centres, sporting amenities, restaurants, and hotels, to help enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

For example, the Breeze Beach Club provides a multi-format, all-encompassing seafront experience with day-to-night dining, a live performance area, restaurants and bars, a spa, a kids’ pool and play area, and more. This member and invitation-only club has also grown to become the ultimate beach entertainment destination in Lagos.

By 2025, Landmark’s expansion plan includes the creation of the Dream Theater in Lagos. This project will house a sports, culture, and arts arena, offering a unique fusion of creativity and entertainment. The Dream Theater represents a significant commitment to nurturing local talent, promoting cultural richness, and boosting the arts and sports scenes in Lagos. It is expected to serve as a versatile venue for various events, ranging from artistic exhibitions to sports competitions and more.

Conclusion: Landmark as a Beacon of Innovation

Landmark Africa has proven to be a beacon of innovation and possibility in real estate, leisure and hospitality development. It has revolutionised the landscape and what we conceive of real estate investments and developments in Nigeria – by breaking away from traditional paradigms and embracing the concept of mixed-use services.

Landmark Africa’s impact goes beyond its massive buildings and vast properties; it is both an inspiration and a motivation for positive change, and economic advancement. It showcases the pivotal role private companies can play in driving growth and transformation in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Landmark Africa, with the support of the government, fellow private sector practitioners, and citizens at large, will continue to drive positive socio-economic transformation in Lagos and Nigeria through the lens of the tourism and hospitality sector.