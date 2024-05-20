Lagos Leather Fair, an annual showcase of Africa’s Leather Industry, has announced the launch of its 2024 fair with the theme “Levelling Up” to spur the growth being made across the African Leather ecosystem.

In its seventh instalment, the fair will gather leather enthusiasts, designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry partners from across the globe to deliver a carefully curated experience that spotlights the diversity of African culture, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Alongside its partners and sponsors, this year’s LLF will engage attendees with conversations and initiatives that aim to advance the leather ecosystem. These include improving socioeconomic impact, adopting sustainable and innovative practices, enhancing industry competition and global partnerships, and improving supply chain efficiency within the industry.

Spearheaded by Femi Olayebi, Lagos Leather Fair, stands as the third largest leather fair in Africa, following its South African and Ethiopian counterparts in delivering distinct value across the continent. From the 29th to the 30th of June, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event will feature workshops, masterclasses, awards, exhibitions of talented leather designers and artists, investor pitches from emerging designers (Pitch-A-Leather-Biz), a runway presentation styled by Toyin Ogundadegbe, The Style Infidel, as well as a special immersive leather installation – Beyond the Hide – curated by Kanyinsade Ademuson, founder of the architectural firm, Seventh Space.

“Over the years, hosting the Lagos Leather Fair has filled us with a purpose to do more and advance the African leather industry,” says Femi Olayebi, Founder of LLF. “LLF is a celebration of the potential being achieved through locally sourced craftmanship and this year, we are partnering with extremely talented individuals to create an engaging experience that invites participants and attendees to join us on that journey. We are very thankful to our sponsors and collaborators for helping us curate this valuable tradition that continues to elevate the African leather ecosystem.”

During the fair, expert-led sessions will enlighten attendees on a range of niche topics, from brand positioning and visibility, sourcing and manufacturing solutions, to the art of photography and the power of leveraging AI tools across the value chain. Additionally, innovation and creativity will be recognized through the LLF Awards where designers’ efforts will be awarded across the following categories: Most Innovative Designer Award, Trailblazer Award, Brand Excellence Award, Best Booth Design Award, Best Emerging Designer Award, and Best Curated Instagram Page.

Welcoming over 3,500 attendees in its previous edition, each year, LLF creates a unique and dynamic experience that showcases the talent of leather creatives, and diverse forms of African leather products.

For more information about the Lagos Leather Fair, visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com or www.instagram.com/lagosleatherfair/.