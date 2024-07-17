Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) is proud to announce the appointment of Kuramo Capital Management as the official fund manager for the Nigeria Wholesale Impact Investment Fund (WIIF). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development and impactful investment.

Kuramo Capital Management, a leading investment firm with a strong track record in managing assets across Africa, will leverage its expertise to drive the WIIF’s mission of fostering social and environmental impact alongside financial returns. The fund aims to address critical issues such as poverty alleviation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth through targeted investments in key sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and education.

“We are delighted to partner with Kuramo Capital Management, a firm that shares our vision of harnessing the power of capital for good,” said Ms Etemore Glover, CEO of IIF. “With Kuramo’s expertise and commitment to impact, we are confident that the WIIF will drive significant positive change and contribute to the sustainable development of Nigeria while achieving market risk-adjusted return to investors.”

“We are honoured to be entrusted with the management of the WIIF,” said Mr. Wale Adeosun, Founder and CEO of KuramoCapital Management. “Our team is dedicated to achieving the fund’s objectives and delivering both financial returns and measurable social impact. We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to realize the full potential of this transformative initiative.”

The structuring of the Nigeria Wholesale Impact Investment Fund is set to commence under the management of KuramoCapital Management immediately, with a first close of $100 million. This collaboration is expected to catalyze further interest and participation in the impact investment space within Nigeria and Africa.

About Kuramo Capital Management:

Kuramo Capital Management is a leading independent multi-asset class fund manager focused on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns and impact through investments in Africa. The company was founded in 2010 with its headquarters in New York City and has two subsidiaries, Kuramo Capital Limited in Nigeria and Kuramo Capital Kenya Limited in Kenya. Since inception, Kuramo has made a strong impact in Africa by catalyzing $3.5 billion to African private equity firms and businesses anchoring 15+ PE funds and supporting 21 PE funds. The firm has supported over 350,000 jobs, investing in over 130 companies directly and indirectly, and impacting over 500,000 lives.

About Impact Investors Foundation (IIF):

The Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 to accelerate the growth and excellence of impact investing in Nigeria. Since its establishment, IIF has been playing a leading role in the impact investing ecosystem in Nigeria by convening stakeholders in government, private and social sectors to work together to advance its growth. In furtherance of its effort to deepen the growth of the impact investing market, the IIF led the establishment of the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII) in 2020. Its role is to lead the design and implementation of a national strategy that addresses barriers inhibiting the growth of impact investing while unlocking opportunities for more impactful investments.