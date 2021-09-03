According to the United Nations, Africa is home to more than a billion people. After Asia, it is the world’s second-largest and second-most-populous continent. Vibrant and resilient youths aged under 25 accounts for roughly 60 per cent of this robust population. And as a result of this population composition, Africa is the world’s youngest continent.

With such an abundance of human and natural resources, the blessed continent is also plagued by a slew of issues, many of which are attributed to poor leadership. Due to the underutilization of these resources, Africa is the poorest continent in terms of per capita wealth.

While there are problems unique to each country on the continent, Kamdi Okonjo, founder of Africans For Africa (AFA), believes the Zulu ideology of ubuntu – I am, because you are – can help overcome these obstacles. When people work together, they can accomplish more than when they work separately. She confers the power to achieve this on African youths, who are the future of the continent and the world. She also advocates the rejection of negative stereotypes about Africa and the positive rewriting of history.

Kamdi intends to project her concerns through her platform, AFA-AFA, which officially launched in 2019. AFA’s mission is to educate, uplift, and inspire African youths, providing them with the tools they need to develop meaningful solutions to Africa’s current problems.

In this interview with Ventures Africa, she discusses what inspired her to establish the organization, as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

When did you establish AFA, and why?

AFA, formerly Teen Tate Africa, officially launched in 2019, but I founded it when I was 15 years old.

Why the name change?

Teen Tate was initially a platform for teenagers. It was for teens in Nigeria and South Africa to connect as I wanted to bridge the divide between Africans from different countries. I saw that there was a lot of Afro-phobia between teenagers. I experienced Afro-phobia myself, so I wanted people to understand the racial context. I discovered there was a lot of ignorance concerning racism and tribalism and that these issues have the same roots. That was when I turned it to AFA to educate people, make them think and push boundaries.

AFA provides context for many African youths who are unaware of their history, have no idea who they are or what they are capable of. Nigerian schools don’t teach history, and I find this absurd. I believe that Africans underestimate the power of history and its importance in understanding our past to correct the present and improve the future. I want Africa to be a place for Africans, and I want Africans in the diaspora, including African-Americans, to find a home in AFA.

What exactly do you do at AFA?

AFA provides a comprehensive platform for all things African. We reach out to people in a variety of ways. On the media page, we have news articles that we always connect to different African news platforms to encourage people to visit these platforms rather than CNN and BBC. We also have articles written by our staff writers and contributors. These articles are meant to stir the minds of the youths.

There’s an African history page, which is one of the most important pages on our website. It is where we provide information about African history. It is primarily pre-colonial rather than post-colonial because we discovered many people are more familiar with post-colonial stories than pre-colonial stories. The current system wants to force down everyone’s throats that Africans were colonized and brutalized, among other negative narratives, and this is very systemic because if all you know is that you were defeated, you won’t know that you won.

Then there’s the ‘Africa By Us’ page. A page dedicated to presenting African countries in a new light. Poverty is frequently associated with Africa on Google, and it has influenced non-Africans’ perceptions of the continent. We are still working on additional pages, but these are all for now.

How can history be made more interesting to learn for today’s youth?

I think people often think, “why do we need to learn history when we should focus on dealing with current problems?” I think what we need to stress is the long term goal of learning history, not the short term goals. This generation of youths is very focused on quick results, not long term goals. There is always a deeper root to every problem that Africans face today, especially when you look at the situation in Nigeria.

The #EndSARS movement was a culmination of events that had been ignored in the past. Somebody who does not know the history would not know where it stemmed from. People often solve branches and not the roots of problems, so I think we need to stress the long term effect of learning history by introducing new kinds of topics and new types of solutions to them. This is exactly what AFA is doing. We want to encourage people to think of things they wouldn’t have thought about. I believe it is from knowing the past that you can solve the issues of the present. I live in post-apartheid South Africa, and many of the problems that the people face today are because issues from apartheid South Africa were never solved.

What are some of the challenges you face as an organisation?

Because we are new, it’s been difficult for us to find our feet. We did not have a structure at first, but we have figured it out. I believe we are learning as we go. We are simply a group of young people and teenagers working together to make Africa better.

We are also having trouble raising startup funds because we have so many ideas. We were awarded the Bezos Foundation Prize in South Africa, which was amazing, but we only applied it to one aspect of AFA. So we are looking for ways to persuade people to support the idea because we are also concerned about people not knowing about AFA.

How has the support been from family and friends?

It is amazing. They make every effort to push us and make us known. I think it is great. But there is still so much they can do. I believe we could use more assistance with publicity. The families of our team members are also very supportive. They are enthusiastic about AFA’s ideas and want us to succeed.

As a student of film and history, how do you balance studying and your work at AFA?

Quarantine helped a lot because I had to return home from school. It was at the beginning of quarantine that I realized that I needed to set up the platform. I had time to do that, participate in the competition, and recruit my team members. It was much easier for me even though I had college classes. But since they were not so intense, I could easily navigate them.

Can you tell us about the Bezos Foundation Prize?

When we won the competition, we cried because we were in shock. It was a live broadcast and it was embarrassing for me because everyone could see my teary face, but it was amazing. We had been praying to win and we knew in our hearts that we could, but there were so many incredible competitors.

Three hundred people applied for the Bezos foundation competition, and among the 300, there were finalists. Three hundred people applied for the Bezos foundation competition. There were a lot of things we didn’t know we needed to learn, and there were a lot of other people with fantastic ideas and already established businesses, so we did not expect it. I am so happy that we won because we needed the funds to perfect the ideas that we had pitched. We wanted to get it right, and we are going to see how it goes. If we focus and try to perfect it, it could become something big.

Are there plans to hold a physical event that would host youths across Africa?

There are plans regarding that. We are planning for a couple of events coming soon, but we want to get it right. We do want a physical event, but we are looking at the COVID-19 situation, and because of that, we might hold a virtual event first.

What other plans do you have for the future?

I want AFA to grow into something significant. I want it to become a centre, similar to a school or a department. I believe that Africa has many issues that need to be addressed, but no one is doing that. Of course, many people are aware of this, which is why they only want to teach one side of history. They only teach history’s defeats, not its victories, which is a major issue I want to address. I want AFA to do this because I am yet to see an African business that focuses on solving Africa’s problems through our approach.

Is there anything else you would like to say to African youths?

African youths should learn more about themselves and their past. I think we know way too many of our defeats. All I knew about black people when I was in college in South Africa was that apartheid happened and that black people were brutalized. It was such a defeatist mentality.

When I graduated and began to investigate my past and roots, I realized that I am so much more than racists tell me I am. If people are attempting to keep you from learning about your past, go ahead and investigate, and the best way to do this is through AFA. Also, do not give up; Africans are intelligent people.

Interview by Agbetiloye Adekunle