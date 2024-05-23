The success of any endeavour depends on the approach. Japan knows how to improve processes because it was the Japanese who came up with the Kaizen system. This word has several interpretations, the main one being continuous improvement. Let’s understand the concept of Kaizen and how it applies to investing.

The Power of Small Wins: Building Momentum Through Continuous Improvement

While some investors dream of hitting a home run with a single trade, the reality of successful investing is more akin to a marathon than a sprint. The Kaizen philosophy emphasizes small, incremental improvements, and offers a powerful framework for building long-term wealth. You can steadily grow your portfolio and achieve your financial goals by consistently making smart decisions and refining your investment strategy.

What Is Kaizen?

Initially, the Kaizen philosophy was used for manufacturing. The largest Japanese brands, such as Toyota, began implementing it after World War II to quickly increase production rates. At that time, the main task of using Kaizen was reduced to three things:

Continuous improvement of production processes;

Moving in small steps towards a big goal;

Minimizing losses.

Due to its effectiveness, the concept has become widespread around the world.

Key Principles of Kaizen

Kaizen includes several essential principles directly related to investing:

Personal discipline.

Systematic approach.

Bank of ideas

Elimination (minimization) of losses.

Let’s analyze the key principles of Kaizen and see how they can be applied to investing.

Personal Discipline and Systematic Approach

To build a systematic approach and personal discipline, an investor needs to define goals and form a strategy to achieve them. This strategy should include a detailed plan of investment actions:

Portfolio composition and asset allocation.

Frequency of replenishment and rebalancing.

Final goal and its deadline.

Intermediate control points.

Action plan for risk protection.

By following this list, you will know the state of your investments at any time and understand what the next step should be.

Teamwork

It seems inappropriate to talk about a team in the context of investing because the investor himself works with his capital. This isn’t the case. In almost any investment, there is an intermediary — a money manager, broker, bank, or even the state. The investor must take into account these relationships and their impact on investments to strive for continuous improvement.

How can you influence the quality of “teamwork” in investments?

Optimize taxation and return deductions.

Choose a broker with the lowest commission.

Find a bank with the most favourable rates on deposits.

Morale

According to the Kaizen philosophy, a person needs to maintain an energetic attitude and a positive state of mind. Often, the investor’s hands give up due to mistakes, or vice versa, they are too excited by excitement and push them to take risky steps. A calm attitude towards investments guarantees a sober approach to transactions and, as a result, higher financial results.

Brainstorming

To develop in the field of investment, it’s important to draw new information and exchange experiences with like-minded people. You can get new knowledge and expert recommendations on sites directly related to investing and financial management.

Adaptability

The financial world is dynamic. New investment opportunities emerge, while established markets can fluctuate. The Kaizen approach encourages investors to be adaptable and embrace change. By continuously monitoring market trends, reassessing risk tolerance, and adjusting strategies as needed, investors can navigate the ever-evolving landscape and position themselves for success.

Bank of Ideas

Another important principle of Kaizen is the continuous accumulation of ideas and the development of observation skills.

You can direct some of your efforts towards finding new investment instruments and more profitable ways to invest capital. The market can change amid political news or economic events. If you always have several investment options in mind, you will quickly take the right steps in case of risks, even if you thought you would never deal with them.

Elimination of Losses

The last principle applicable to investments is the elimination of losses and optimization of costs. This is a whole range of actions that will help make investments even more effective:

Tax optimization. Use government support and get tax breaks to reduce your expenses.

Risk minimization. Determine your risk profile and choose instruments in accordance with it, so as not to worry about sudden losses.

The most effective way to protect your portfolio is to evenly distribute capital across different assets.

Summary

All in all, the Kaizen method, although created for other purposes, fits very effectively into the investment philosophy. Its postulates have proven themselves well, so they can be used to improve the efficiency of your investments.