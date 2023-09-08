Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, has been showing remarkable signs of growth and resilience in the face of economic hardships, which has disrupted many sectors of the economy. And the box office is attesting to this. According to the latest data from the Cinema Association of Nigeria, the box office revenue in Nigeria increased by 25% in August 2023, reaching ₦603 million from ticket sales across the country. This was a significant improvement from the ₦482.5 million recorded in July 2023. According to the National Chairman of the Cinema Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Ajayi, the impressive performance is the result of different factors, including a strong lineup of films, and increased patronage.

Some of the films that attracted large audiences in August were Akuddaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution, and Kesari. Among these, Kesari was a notable success story, as it was an indigenous Yoruba film that ranked third on the top 20-weekend movie list in Nigeria, earning ₦11.1 million. It was preceded by Equalizer 3 and Blue Beetle, which generated ₦24 million and ₦13.4 million respectively. According to the report, the number of cinema-goers also rose by 212,192 in August, compared to the number in July.

Is this a sustainable trend?

Nigeria’s box office numbers have been consistently fluctuating in the last few years. It simply depends on various factors such as the availability of blockbuster movies, the quality of production and distribution, the cost of tickets, and even the economic situation of the country. One month ago, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria reported that the revenue dropped by 14.98% in July, even though the month boasted a minor increase in cinema viewer numbers. Following the same trend, the box office sales dropped in May but rose to N567 million in June.

However, the box office trends in Nigeria indicate that Nollywood has produced diverse and quality films in the last few months. Three weeks ago, Film One studios announced that its latest movie, Orisa crossed ₦100 million in gross profit at the local box office. The box office has also been able to adapt to the changing needs and preferences of consumers. For example, the first weekend of September 2023 saw a high turnout of moviegoers, because cinemas across the country offered tickets at a discounted price of ₦1000 to celebrate International Cinema Day. According to data from Nigeria’s box office, the total revenue last weekend (between 1-3 September) was ₦76 million. This shows that Nigerians are willing to support their local cinema industry if given the right incentives and opportunities, or attractive deals and promotions that encourage patronage.

However, there are still some challenges and uncertainties that may affect the sustainability of this trend, such as the competition from streaming services, or even the competition from foreign films. The cinema sales also circles to other challenges facing the cinema industry. For example, the challenges the industry faces with infrastructure. Currently, Nollywood, the world’s second-largest movie industry, has only 251 cinema screens. It may be more realistic to worry about the box offices’ fluctuating trend and if it is here to stay. It might be too early to celebrate over the box office numbers, however, Nollywood box office still has a lot of potential for growth and innovation, as it is one of the most dynamic and diverse film industries in the world.