The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wants to know bank users more personally. Last Friday, June 23rd, it rolled out the Customer Due Diligence Regulation 2023. According to the new regulations, banks will now collect customers’ social media handles as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

The CBN claims this policy will increase compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) provisions. Nigeria loses $600 million annually to money laundering and $18 billion to financial crimes. So there’s a genuine problem to tackle. However, the CBN’s approach is sparking controversy on whether it would be a solution or another problem.

A primary concern is that the CBN, in several ways, wants to have its cake and eat it too. Per its regulation, it’s asking banks to collect customers’ social media handles as proof of identity. It also expects the institutions to monitor customers’ online behaviour, especially if they do most of their transactions online. However, the same body wants to achieve 85% financial inclusion this year. And chasing such ambitious numbers, in the Nigerian context, requires fewer barriers, not more. Meanwhile, at the beginning of the year, only 14.3 per cent of the population was on social media. That, in poetic fashion, leaves out over 85 per cent of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s poverty has been one of the biggest hindrances to financial inclusion. And the CBN is aware. In 2009, it issued anti-money laundering rules that required banks to know their customers, but it also realized that many people had no formal IDs because they were too poor to afford them. So in 2013, it came up with a clever solution: a three-tiered KYC system that allowed low-income and middle-income customers to open accounts with minimal requirements and only asked for more information as they spent more money.

But the CBN gives little regard to this system in its new regulation. It only mentions it in passing —in a cryptic section that refers to some old circulars and regulations. It does not explain how the new social media KYC requirement will affect the different tiers of customers or how it will protect their privacy and rights. More so, there are no clear guidelines on how banks should execute this requirement. So the CBN is simply focusing on the outcome it wants without giving much attention to the process.

Then, there’s the overall efficiency concern. Social media KYC assumes that customers’ online identities are consistent, reliable, and verifiable. But this is not the case. People use multiple social media platforms, often with different usernames, profiles, and purposes. They change their social media handles, delete their accounts, or create new ones. People also use pseudonyms, aliases, or fake names to protect their identity or express themselves. And that’s only the beginning. Nigerians also have a deep-seated distrust for their governments.

Dem say CBN wan instruct banks to collect una SM handles as part of KYC.

Please don't forget to list all the whatsapp & telegram groups you belong to since they want to move mad.

My bank account can't collect payments from my social media revenue Accts but you need it for KYC.… — Akin Olaoye (@akintollgate) June 24, 2023

Digital Rights are not some luxury items. They are fundamental to our humanity and core to our citizenship. We cannot watch silently as CBN goes after the very core of our digital rights which is our privacy by harvesting and linking our social media footprints to our accounts. — Yunusa Ya'u (@YZYau) June 26, 2023

After October 2020, CBN that had never successfully traced terrorism and kidnap financiers went after Endsars Protesters and shut their accounts under the previous APC admin. Under a new APC admin, we are asked to add our SM accounts to KYC but you see nothing wrong 😉. Same APC https://t.co/Mdpmwwxvxb — 'Derin (@Aderinsola_AA) June 26, 2023

However, not everyone is against the idea. For example, Dr Ope Banwo, who often criticises the government, thinks social media KYC shouldn’t be a problem.

I don’t understand why many people are upset CBN is asking Banks to ask for Social Media Handles as part of KYC? Is everyone’s social handle not already public? 🤷🏿‍♂️. In any case, You already gave the banks very personal stuff like date of birth, your address, your job address etc… https://t.co/rcBeezAau1 — Dr. Ope Banwo (@opebanwo) June 25, 2023

One of his arguments is that the United States uses Social Security Numbers (SSNs), which are more all-encompassing than Nigeria’s National Identity Number (NIN). But Social Security Numbers have more defined purposes, such as taxation, benefits, credit reporting, etc. The use of social media KYC, on the other hand, has not been communicated effectively. How it will help prevent money laundering and deal with terrorism is still unclear to the majority.

As of report time, banks have not started asking customers for their social media handles. And it’s unlikely that it will take off on a whim because it’s up to the banks to figure out what works for them. Also, banks have a tricky job of keeping their young customers, who account for the majority of social media users. Traditional banks are currently in a gradually steaming battle with neobanks and fintechs for young users. How will all of this unfold? Time will tell.