Innovate Africa Foundation, in collaboration with the Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG) and WorkNigeria, is set to host Africa’s largest tech product conference from the 18th to the 21st of September, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. Tagged the Inspire Africa Conference, the four-day-long event is designed to provide the African product community with the hands-on training and expert advice needed to both commence careers in the product industry and upskill.

“We aim to establish and grow the African product community into a bigger and stronger force than ever. We have carefully curated every session to enable participants to derive maximum benefit from the conference. The speakers are decidedly the best in the industry and we are confident that you won’t find them all in one place, at one time, anywhere else in the world,” says Rebecca King, Innovate Africa Foundation’s representative.

Having hosted product talks in a multicity tour across Africa in Accra, Kigali, Nairobi and Cape Town, the event will feature industry experts such as Christian Idiodi, Marty Cagan, Lea Hickman, Chris Jones, Martina Lauchengco and Jon Moore — the 6 Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG) partners. Acclaimed for their bestselling books, ‘Inspired’, ‘Empowered’ and ‘Loved’ on the techniques the top global companies use to create products customers love, all six partners will be live at the conference, offering their world-renowned INSPIRED and EMPOWERED workshops while coaching and training attendees on building Africa-led products to solve global problems.

In addition to the intensive workshops, the conference will offer networking opportunities for participants to connect with other product experts, enthusiasts, venture capitalists, and experienced advisors, opening doors to potential collaborations and funding opportunities.

WorkNigeria, one of the leading sponsors of the Inspire Africa Conference will enhance participants’ career prospects by offering career preparation services. As part of its commitment to long-term impact and growth in Africa’s human capital development, WorkNigeria will provide free headshots, resume reviews and job interview training to sharpen participants’ skills for the competitive job market.

“By 2030, Africa is projected to have the largest working population in the world. That’s a lot of people ready and willing to work together towards a common goal,” remarked Christian Idiodi, the Founder of WorkNigeria. “For us, the key is providing them with the skills and capital they need to be successful and that is what the Inspire Africa Conference seeks to do. We want to ensure that Africa is primed and ready to capitalize on the incredible tenacity and skillsets of our working population to change the world!”

With over 2000 product professionals, 30+ global product leaders and coaches, and 100+ African Tech Founders projected to attend; the Inspire Africa Conference is set to grow and establish Africa’s product industry. Participants can register for this career-transforming program on the Inspire Africa Conference Website.