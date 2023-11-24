Zambia, a landlocked country in southern Africa, had the spotlight last year for economic progress. Its local currency, the kwacha, had a splendid run against the dollar, and inflation fell. But it seems that tale is over as this year’s experience has been the opposite.

On November 22nd, Zambia’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by the most in four years, hoping to curb inflation. The monetary policy committee raised the rate to 11% from 10% because inflation has now hit 12.6%. The central bank’s bid to support the currency also made it increase the reserve-ratio requirements for lenders for the second time in as many weeks. It will go up to 17% from 14.5%, effective November 27th.

The kwacha also reached a new low, trading at 23.345 against the dollar. The currency has plunged by more than a fifth this year because of dollar shortages, partly due to slumping output of copper, its primary foreign-exchange earner, lower metal prices and issues with debt talks.

Zambia’s quest to restructure its debt came to ruins after official creditors, led by China, forced the copper-rich African nation to suspend a deal of almost $4bn in dollar bonds. On November 20th, the finance ministry said that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government “currently does not have the support of [official creditors] and is unable to move forward at this time” on a deal with bondholders, derailing attempts by the country to move on from its years-long default.

The private bondholders said official sector creditors’ rejection of their deal also threatened the credibility of the G20 common framework, agreed during the pandemic to secure agreements on debt relief for poor countries.