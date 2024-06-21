In an evening reminiscent of celebration and gifting, The Macallan, distillers of extraordinarily rare single malt Scotch whiskies, captured Nigeria’s celebrities with a private tasting session of their latest limited edition offering, “A Night On Earth – The Journey”. The soirée, which was held on May 25th at Booze.ng Victoria Island, Lagos, immersed attendees in an ethereal whisky experience celebrating the universal bonds that transcend borders-sharing treasured moments, a profound sense of belonging, and wishes bestowed upon nights etched into eternal memories.

Curated for unparalleled moments of celebration and togetherness, “A Night On Earth– The Journey” pays reverent homage to the warmth of homecoming and reuniting with those who stir the soul. The seamless blend of exceptionally aged whiskies, beckons a universal embrace of treasured moments.

Amongst the guests at this rarefied immersion were Nollywood actor, Efa Iwara; TV host and Group Vice President; Wakanow Group, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, former reality Tv stars and socialites Diane Russet, Elozonam, Yemicregx, and a host of multi-talented entertainers and luxury lifestyle influencers Moet Abebe, Folu Storms, Vine Olugu, Sunky O, and David Eyo. “Crafted for unforgettable moments of celebration and togetherness, “A Night On Earth – The Journey” connotes the warmth of homecoming and reconnecting with loved ones. Its blend of aged whiskies, held in its delicate packaging, invites cherished memories,” said Idorenyin Emmanson, Assistant Brand Manager for Edrington Portfolio Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, Booze.ng, Bennet Imasuen highlighted, “Partnering with The Macallan for ‘A Night On Earth – The Journey’ reflects our commitment to delivering exclusive and immersive experiences to our consumers. This event highlights our dedication to offering the finest spirits and delivering unforgettable moments of indulgence.” As Nigeria’s luxury market continues its upward ascent, The Macallan’s artfully composed collections elevate the whisky experience to new paradisiacal realms of indulgence. This latest transcendent release reinforces the brand’s devotion to boundless innovation and its dominion as the sovereign of premium whisky in Nigeria.