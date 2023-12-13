I&M Bank Uganda has announced its strategic partnership with Mastercard, a global leader in digital payments and technology. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the banking experience for customers by driving digital transformation and enhancing payment security through cutting-edge digital payment solutions.

The bank will be launching a range of new I&M branded cards to the market, including the I&M Standard Debit Mastercard, I&M World Debit Mastercard, and I&M World Elite Debit Card, that will offer enhanced features and functionality that will greatly transform the customers’ experience and how they manage their finances and make payments.

Recognizing the increasing importance of payment security in the digital landscape, I&M Bank and Mastercard will prioritize the implementation of robust security protocols to safeguard customer transactions during digital payments.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to embracing digital innovation and enhancing the convenience and security of our customers’ financial journeys. By leveraging Mastercard’s expertise and advanced payment solutions, we aim to revolutionize the way our customers bank and transact,” said Sam Ntulume, Acting Managing Director of I&M Bank Uganda.

In addition to strengthened security measures, I&M World Elite Debit cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits tailored to their lifestyle. These benefits include complimentary travel insurance for air ticket purchases, access to select airport lounges, and attractive discounts at participating hotels worldwide. These privileges aim to elevate the travel experiences of I&M Bank customers and provide added value from their banking relationships.

“Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology, combined with I&M Bank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, will empower customers to embrace digital transactions with confidence. Together, we will drive financial inclusion and provide secure and convenient banking experiences to our customers,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank Uganda.

“We are excited to partner with I&M Bank Uganda to launch this new range of cards aimed at transforming digital payments for cardholders in Uganda. At Mastercard, we share I&M Bank’s vision of empowering customers to embrace the benefits of digital transactions by making transactions safe, seamless, convenient, and rewarding,” said Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard.

The collaboration between the two industry leaders signifies a significant milestone in the financial sector’s journey toward digital transformation, redefining the banking experience and setting new standards for customer convenience, payment security, and financial innovation.

About I&M Bank Uganda

I&M Bank Uganda launched its operations in Uganda on 08 November 2021 following the acquisition of Orient Bank. I&M Bank Uganda is part of I&M Group PLC. I&M Group PLC was incorporated on 16th August 1950 and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). I&M Group is diversified with interests in Banking, Insurance, corporate finance advisory, and real estate and has subsidiaries in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius. The Group prides itself on its strong values and key strengths of innovative service and strong customer relationships and through these pillars, the Group aspires to be “Eastern Africa’s Leading Financial Partner for Growth’’ by offering innovative and market-driven banking solutions for its target segments.