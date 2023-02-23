Increasing your fanbase as an upcoming artist should be your main goal because this is the major difference between an upcoming artist and a successful artist. If you can’t do whatever it takes to increase your fan base as an upcoming artist, then you can’t succeed in the Nigerian music industry even in other countries.

In this article, “how you can increase your fanbase as an upcoming artist in Nigeria”, we share useful insights for upcoming and existing artists. This article is also useful for upcoming artists in other countries whether in Africa or other continents.

Good Music

Good music will always be the favourite of people regardless of their lifestyle or interest. As an upcoming artist with little or no fanbase, you need to focus on writing good music that millions of people will love to listen to over and over again.

Although music promotion is very important for you as an upcoming artist, once you have good music you will spend little money to promote your music. Your major goal as an upcoming artist is to focus because you can’t have a successful music career if you don’t drop good and high-quality music.

A lot of upcoming artists get record label deals because of one single. Likewise, some upcoming artists get free collaboration both local and international because of one single.

The advantages that come with high-quality music are unlimited for you as an upcoming artist in Nigeria or other countries of the world. So, invest your time when it comes to music writing because your success depends on it.

Spend More Music Promotion

I’m very sure you are spending money on music promotion before but you need to increase the amount of money you are spending on music promotion weekly or monthly. It will be so difficult for you to increase your fan base if you are still spending the same amount on music promotion. Start by seeking the support of family, friends, or investors so you have enough resources to promote your music content to a wider audience in Nigeria.

Use Wide Audience Language

If you are not using a local language with a small audience, then you need to upgrade to an international language so that you will be able to reach a wider audience. It will be a bit difficult for you to succeed in Nigeria if you use a local language with a little audience in the country.

Although the Yoruba language is very popular in Nigeria especially in the music industry at the moment, it is advisable to use English so that you will be able to increase your audience base because there are millions of people in Nigeria that only understand the English language.

Work Harder

You can never succeed as an upcoming artist in Nigeria without hard work. Even successful and well-known artists in the country still work so hard to stay at the top. You don’t need anyone to tell you that the Nigerian music industry is so competitive and only those who work so hard succeed in the industry.

Spend more time writing music, recording, associating with successful artists for collaboration, and doing other related stuff so that you will be able to upgrade yourself from being an upcoming artist to a successful artist in Nigeria.

You need to know that there is no appointed time for you to upgrade from being an upcoming artist to a popular artist in Nigeria. Only your hard work will upgrade you because there are a lot of people that have been upcoming artists for all days of their life. While some people drop just one single and become so popular within a few months in the music industry. Hard work is very key if you want to increase your fanbase as an upcoming artist in Nigeria.

Collaborate With Popular Artists

This is one of the most effective strategies to increase your fanbase whether you are an upcoming artist or not. You need to invest whatever it takes to collaborate with popular artists in Nigeria or other countries of the world so that you can leverage their popularity to boost your music career.

A lot of now popular artists have done this in the past to boost their music career and increase their fanbase within a short period. You can also do the same, it is still working.

Start Working For Music Tour

One of the most effective methods of increasing your fan base as an upcoming artist in Nigeria is to go on a music tour. Even though you have little or no fan base you can still organize music concerts in several states in Nigeria.

You will be able to draw the attention of people to yourself within a short period and increase your fan base, especially if you have good music that everyone wants to listen to always.

Start Working For Media Tours

Promotion is very important for you as an upcoming artist you need to promote your music brand, including videos, using media outlets in Nigeria and other countries of the world.

Although media tours are very expensive for an upcoming artist, it’s worth it. So you need to work with a budget. There are several low-budget media outlets, search for them and start working with them. This will help you create awareness for your music brand, music videos, and other content that you want to promote to a wider audience in Nigeria.

In Conclusion

Now you know how you can successfully upgrade yourself from being an upcoming artist to a successful artist by increasing your fan base in Nigeria and other countries of the world.

This article was carefully written by a top music promoter in Nigeria to help you succeed in your music career.