Someone once said, recycling is like magic; it turns one thing into another. This sentiment deeply resonates with Alice Ubodom, the visionary founder and creative director of Udalice HD, a Nigerian-based upcycling business. For upcyclers like Alice, every discarded item is a treasure waiting to be transformed. “I see waste as an opportunity,” Alice explains. “Every tire that’s tossed aside is a canvas for creativity.”

Alice is a social entrepreneur who has built a successful brand by recycling tires into furniture that is both aesthetically appealing and functional. Her journey with building Udalice HD began with a stark realization. She observed how used tires were being used as roadblocks and some even clogging drainages. “It was a total menace,” she recalls. “I immediately asked myself, what can we do with these tires?” This question sparked a passion for finding innovative solutions to repurpose what many consider garbage into functional, beautiful pieces.

When Alice first started creating furniture from used tires, many thought she was crazy. “Who would buy furniture made from tires?” they would ask. But Alice thrives on challenges. “Whenever people tell me I can’t do something, I end up doing it ten times better,” she says. Fueled by her passion and a background in political planning and management, she was determined to find creative solutions to environmental problems. She took a 35,000 naira loan from her father to start her venture.

The first product Alice created was a table. “It was so breathtaking. My neighbor still loves it to this day,” she says. The table was so impressive that someone stole a picture of it and claimed ownership online. However, when US rapper Meek Mill reposted the picture on his Instagram, describing it as “fire,” people quickly called out the impersonator, who eventually apologized and gave Alice the credit she deserved. Years later, that table remains functional and continues to inspire new products.

Alice’s work extends far beyond aesthetics and functionality. According to the World Bank, over 1.5 billion tires are discarded annually, contributing significantly to global waste. Recycling these tires not only reduces environmental pollution but also conserves natural resources and energy. Tires are notorious for being non-biodegradable, taking 70 to 80 years to disintegrate. Disposing of them poses serious environmental risks; burning them harms our respiratory system, and shredding releases carcinogenic toxins. However, recycling them offers a safer alternative. Moreover, research from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that recycling tires can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85%, compared to traditional disposal methods.

Alice’s creative process begins with sourcing tires from the market. She offers incentives to those who bring her tires. “I work with people whose first instinct isn’t necessarily to save the planet,” she explains. Once she has the tires, she sorts them to ensure there are no sharp objects, then cleans and disinfects them. The next stage involves carpentry and welding to balance aesthetics and functionality. This is where Alice’s creativity shines. She often has to design and fabricate her tools, using existing materials like pressure pipes when necessary. “It takes longer, but it’s the only way to get it done for now,” she says. “I see the finished product in my head from the start. The vision keeps me going.”

Despite her success, Alice faces challenges, particularly as a woman in the furniture industry, an otherwise male-dominated field. “I’ve been bullied and cheated out of deals because of my gender,” she says. “I wish we had a more gender-friendly business environment and gender-focused policies to help more women get funding.” Consumers, on the other hand, have been more receptive to Udalice HD. Alice actively educates people about the impact of environmental degradation and climate change on daily life. “Once people understand the consequences of their actions, they start making better decisions,” she says. For instance, climate change can lead to higher electricity bills due to extreme weather. “If I can convey this to people and inspire them to make better decisions in their daily lives, it will make a significant difference,” she adds.

This educational approach helps customers appreciate the value of her products. Despite being slightly more expensive due to the high-quality materials used, Alice’s furniture is seen as a wise investment. “Our products last longer and are more durable,” she says. “I’m building a market for the middle class that serves everyone’s needs. There’s something for everybody.”

In 2018, Alice’s innovative work caught the eye of a broader audience when one of her stunning tables, crafted from discarded tires and adorned with vibrant flowers, was featured on the popular reality TV show Big Brother Africa. The table’s unique design captivated viewers, showcasing the potential of upcycled materials and solidifying Alice’s reputation as a creative pioneer.

Then, in 2021, Udalice HD took center stage on Lion’s Den, a business reality show where entrepreneurs get to pitch to a group of investors known as the Lions, for investment in their businesses. Alice requested 12 million naira in exchange for an 18% equity share in her business. Reflecting on the experience, Alice recalls, “I was super excited. It was a fantastic opportunity to present my vision and receive invaluable feedback from seasoned investors.” The pitch on Lion’s Den was a pivotal moment for Alice. It not only validated her innovative approach but also provided her with critical insights into the business world. “I learned a lot about the importance of keeping meticulous records and dreaming big,” she says.

Over the years, Udalice HD has expanded beyond tire furniture to create beautiful aggregate and concrete flooring, incorporating recycled tires. “This is my way of giving back to the environment and promoting sustainability,” Alice says. For her, recycling is more than just work; it’s an art form. It became a way to express herself and heal after surviving an abusive marriage. Alice has begun weaving recycled tire elements into her jewelry collection, adding a unique twist to her designs. Her handcrafted earrings showcase her remarkable skill in transforming what would otherwise be discarded waste into stunning and functional works of art. “Seeing the beauty in what I create helps me heal. That’s the magic of recycling,” she says.